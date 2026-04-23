Doctor Gives Concerning Opinion On Luka Doncic’s Injury Recovery Ahead Of Lakers’ Game 3

While the Lakers got a promising update on their second star player, Austin Reaves, they remain uncertain on the timeline of Luka Doncic’s return. Doncic recently came back from Spain and resumed practice at the Lakers’ facility with light work and shooting drills just a day before Game 3 against the Rockets.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury expert, saw a clip of the Slovenian superstar and dropped a concerning opinion that may not have sat well with the Lakers’ fans.

“Glad to see Luka Doncic back on the court. However, this does not look like a player that would be back in a week from the hamstring strain,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

Glad to see Luka Doncic back on the court However this DOES not look like a player that would be BACK in a week from the hamstring strain pic.twitter.com/I9LXMesFP7 — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) April 23, 2026

NBA fans saw this post on social media and began criticizing the take from Dr. Jeffries, and also displayed their confidence in the Lakers’ ability to win this series even if Doncic does not return for two weeks.

“First of all, he’s not coming back in a week; second of all, he’s not going 100 percent right now, obviously.”

“He’s doing light work right now, and then the ramp-up will probably be around next week sometime. Round 2 starts May 4-8. So he still has two weeks. Plus, the Lakers are up 2-0. So he is good.”

“He ain’t coming back this series, if it goes to a game 7, then he might, since it’s win or go home, but most likely we’ll see him in the second round, assuming we advance.”

“He’s clearly not trying to force anything here out of precaution.”

Various such reactions flooded social media as fans encouraged precaution over rushing back from an injury that could become a recurring issue if not allowed to heal properly.

But they do not realize that Dr. Jeffries was simply stating that the Lakers fans should not expect a quicker recovery by some miracle for Doncic, just like they got with Reaves.

If the Lakers manage to sweep the Rockets, they will have until the first week of May to rest before returning for the second round. This may not be expressly concerning to the Lakers presently, as they are in a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series.

Moreover, Austin Reaves may be ready to suit up for Game 3, while Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

For now, the Lakers are in the driving seat of this series as they head to Houston for Game 3 tomorrow night, but if the Rockets manage to extend this series to a Game 6 or 7, Doncic’s potential absence might sting them more.