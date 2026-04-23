Doctor Gives Concerning Opinion On Luka Doncic’s Injury Recovery Ahead Of Lakers’ Game 3

Dr Evan Jeffries, a sports injury expert, faces backlash on social media after he gave a concerning remark on Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's current status.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While the Lakers got a promising update on their second star player, Austin Reaves, they remain uncertain on the timeline of Luka Doncic’s return. Doncic recently came back from Spain and resumed practice at the Lakers’ facility with light work and shooting drills just a day before Game 3 against the Rockets.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, a sports injury expert, saw a clip of the Slovenian superstar and dropped a concerning opinion that may not have sat well with the Lakers’ fans.

“Glad to see Luka Doncic back on the court. However, this does not look like a player that would be back in a week from the hamstring strain,” wrote Dr. Jeffries on X.

 

NBA fans saw this post on social media and began criticizing the take from Dr. Jeffries, and also displayed their confidence in the Lakers’ ability to win this series even if Doncic does not return for two weeks.

“First of all, he’s not coming back in a week; second of all, he’s not going 100 percent right now, obviously.”

“He’s doing light work right now, and then the ramp-up will probably be around next week sometime. Round 2 starts May 4-8. So he still has two weeks. Plus, the Lakers are up 2-0. So he is good.”

“He ain’t coming back this series, if it goes to a game 7, then he might, since it’s win or go home, but most likely we’ll see him in the second round, assuming we advance.”

“He’s clearly not trying to force anything here out of precaution.”

Various such reactions flooded social media as fans encouraged precaution over rushing back from an injury that could become a recurring issue if not allowed to heal properly.

But they do not realize that Dr. Jeffries was simply stating that the Lakers fans should not expect a quicker recovery by some miracle for Doncic, just like they got with Reaves.

If the Lakers manage to sweep the Rockets, they will have until the first week of May to rest before returning for the second round. This may not be expressly concerning to the Lakers presently, as they are in a comfortable 2-0 lead in the series.

Moreover, Austin Reaves may be ready to suit up for Game 3, while Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

For now, the Lakers are in the driving seat of this series as they head to Houston for Game 3 tomorrow night, but if the Rockets manage to extend this series to a Game 6 or 7, Doncic’s potential absence might sting them more.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates forward Kevin Durant (7) three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Jabari Smith Jr. Pushes Kevin Durant To Play Like Himself Instead Of Blaming Lakers’ Double Teams
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