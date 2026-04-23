Joel Embiid Could Return For Game 3 Just 15 Days After Emergency Surgery

After stealing a win in hostile territory, the 76ers are back in Philadelphia tomorrow with a chance to take a 2-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics.

As much as they believe in their current group, the potential return of Joel Embiid has given them an added spark in the series. Embiid, who hasn’t played since April 6, is listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Boston, marking a major shift from his previous designations. He’s the only player on the injury report for both sides, but unexpected progress could mean that he may yet rejoin his teammates this season.

“I think we’re going to know a lot more probably by the end of today where he is,” said 76ers coach Nick Nurse, via ‘Phily Sixers.’ “He wants to play, and we want him to play. I don’t know how close we are to that at this point, but I think there’s some progress being made.”

The star big man, who turned 32 last month, has dealt with injuries throughout his career across all areas of his body. This season was no different, and it limited him to just 38 games for the Sixers, with averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. His latest setback is due to an emergency appendectomy, which required surgery that put him out for three weeks. While some doubted the severity of his condition, others were unsure whether we’d see him play again this season.

Now, in the aftermath of the 76ers’ Game 2 win, Joel Embiid is apparently on the way back, and it could flip the entire series on its head. At the center position, his dominance in the paint is unmatched, and it dramatically raises the 76ers’ ceiling. Alongside Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe, Embiid could make the 76ers a serious problem for Boston, which lacks the frontcourt depth to contain his presence under the rim.

The biggest question now for this series is how soon Embiid can return. While tomorrow’s game seems unlikely, Game 4 isn’t until Sunday, which would give the star big man three more full days off before returning to action. If not, then Philly would hope to have him back on Tuesday, April 28. Any return after that might be too late to make a difference.

For Embiid, any chance at playoff action is a welcome sight. Despite being an MVP and a seven-time All-Star, he lacks playoff success for several reasons. In fact, in nearly a decade of playing, Joel has yet to advance past the second round. It’s arguably the greatest blemish of his career so far, and one that he’s eager to change.

Sadly, at 32, history says that Embiid’s health will only decline from here, but the 76ers don’t depend on him like they used to. With a revamped roster that includes stars like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, Philadelphia has a path to compete despite Joel’s unreliable durability. This series against the Celtics is putting that to the ultimate test, and they have answered the call so far.

In Game 2, it was V.J. Edgecombe who led the way with 30 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 12-20 shooting and 6-10 shooting from three. Tyrese Maxey wasn’t far behind with 29 points, four rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 11-28 shooting and 5-12 shooting from three. Adding Embiid to the mix would only make life easier for those guys, and that’s why the entire Eastern Conference will be monitoring his condition.