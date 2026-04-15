Joel Embiid Is Reportedly Refusing To Play For 76ers In Questionable Update

As the 76ers battle for their season in the play-in tournament, a different battle is happening behind the scenes that is sparking major concern among the fans.

In an appearance on the ‘Gil’s Arena’ podcast, NBA media personality Skip Bayless claimed that the star big man was healthy and cleared to play tonight after getting an emergency appendectomy surgery last week. According to Bayless, however, Embiid chose to sit regardless, casting doubt on his commitment to the team.

“I have a pretty good source in Philadelphia who told me that Embiid is actually cleared to play, but has chosen not to play,” said Bayless in a shocking reveal. “That’s what I was told. It’s appendicitis, but it’s fine and went well. These days, they can just go quickly and pretty simply, and he could play if he chose to. So, now that’s like turmoil locker room kind of turmoil. Wait a second, big guy, you know, can you play?”

Embiid, 32, hasn’t played since April 6th, in a 115-102 loss to the Spurs. In 39 minutes, he dropped 34 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and four blocks on 42.1% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. He was limited to just 38 games in the regular season due to various injuries, and now he’s set to miss the play-in as well, with no word on when he might return.

Few details have been revealed about the motives behind Embiid’s reported defiance, but it’s not the first time that he’s clashed with management over his injury status. Earlier this month, he called out his own team publicly after they marked him as out without a warning or notice.

This time, while only Embiid himself knows for sure how he’s feeling, there are clearly some doubts that the injury is as debilitating as he’s making it out to be. For these types of setbacks, a timetable can vary based on severity, but it was only two days ago that Joel got surgery. Even in the best-case scenario, it’s unlikely that he would have returned for the play-in, given that rest is required for any post-op surgery.

For now, Embiid’s best hope for a return is in the first round, if the 76ers can get that far. With VJ Edcgecombe, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, they have the talent to challenge any team in the East, but it’s the crucial values of consistency and continuity that they have lacked all season. Due to injuries and other setbacks, the 76ers have struggled to get any foothold in the standings, but they still have one more chance to save the season.

With a win tonight against the Magic, they can move out of the play-in and secure their date with the Boston Celtics in round one. While containing Jayson Tatum (28) and Jaylen Brown (29) will be no easy feat, the real challenge will be trying to keep up offensively. Without Joel’s production (26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.2 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting from the field and and 33.3% shooting from three this season), the 76ers are going to have a tough time finding enough scoring, but they still have enough to make things interesting, at the very least.

As for what comes next, nobody can be sure of that. With another three years and $127 million left on his deal, Embiid isn’t exactly available for the taking, but he’s also never been more expendable as the 76ers have shifted to building around Tyrese Maxey. His trade value is limited by his extensive injury history, but don’t count it out that his absence in these playoffs is just the first sign of a looming breakup this summer.