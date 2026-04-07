Spurs Player Ratings: Balanced Attack Carries San Antonio Past 76ers As Wembanyama Exits Early

The San Antonio Spurs delivered another complete team performance on the season, controlling the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in a 115-102 victory. However, the biggest storyline came early when Victor Wembanyama exited with a rib injury and did not return, casting a shadow over an otherwise impressive win.

Even without their franchise cornerstone for most of the night, San Antonio responded with a collective effort, generating 31 assists and overwhelming Philadelphia in transition and inside the paint. Let’s dive into the Spurs player ratings.

Stephon Castle: A+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 13 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 6-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT, 31 MIN

Stephon Castle was the engine behind San Antonio’s offense. He orchestrated everything with poise, recording a triple-double while consistently making the right reads. His ability to control pace, attack gaps, and create for others was the defining factor in this win.

Victor Wembanyama: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FT, 16 MIN

Before leaving the game, Victor Wembanyama was dominant on both ends. He scored efficiently, protected the rim at a high level, and altered shots with his presence alone. His early exit changed the complexion of the game, but his impact in limited minutes still stood out.

Dylan Harper: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 7-11 FG, 3-3 3PT, 28 MIN

Harper was one of the most impactful scorers off the bench, providing instant offense and spacing. His efficiency from the field and beyond the arc gave the Spurs a major boost.

Julian Champagnie: B+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, 27 MIN

Champagnie embraced the dirty work, crashing the glass and helping stabilize the frontcourt after Wembanyama’s exit. While his scoring was limited, his rebounding and positional discipline played a key role in maintaining control.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-14 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-6 FT, 25 MIN

Johnson brought energy and physicality, particularly on the glass. His efficiency wasn’t ideal, but his effort and presence helped offset the loss of size after Wembanyama went down.

De’Aaron Fox: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 6-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 0-2 FT, 27 MIN

Fox controlled tempo in spurts but never fully imposed himself as a scorer. His playmaking and defensive activity were valuable, though inefficiency from deep and at the line limited his overall ceiling in this one.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 30 MIN

Vassell delivered a steady, well-rounded performance. He contributed across multiple areas without forcing offense, helping keep the ball moving and maintaining spacing.

Luke Kornet: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 4-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

With Wembanyama injured, Kornet had to step up as an injury replacement, and he was more than up to the task. He finished well against the rim, and added to our defensive presence down low.

Carter Bryant: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Bryant played well as a bench player, used his time wisely, and made a good decision to take his open threes as the game allowed. He was calm and finished well on the night.

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 17 MIN

Offensively, Barnes was cold, and he had a really hard time getting it going. His value as a veteran is there, but when it comes to actual contribution, it was quiet.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5 MIN

Although Waters had a short time on the court, he used his time well to contribute and he was active on the defensive end as well.