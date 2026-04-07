Doctor Hints Victor Wembanyama Has Only A 20% Chance Of Staying In MVP Race After Recent Injury Setback

Renowned sports doctor suggests Victor Wembanyama only has a 20% chance of staying alive in the MVP race following his recent rib injury.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama suffered a rib injury during the Spurs’ 115-102 win over the 76ers tonight. He left the game in the first half and did not return for the rest of the night.

The French All-Star ended up with 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks in just 16 minutes of action. He shot 7-11 from the floor (63.6 FG%) and 1-3 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

Following the game, the famous sports doctor, Jesse Morse, from The Injury Expertz, gave his opinion on Wembanyama’s injury on the basis of what he saw on social media.

“Victor Wembanyama suffered a rib contusion on the left side on this play. Rib injuries are painful!

There are basically 5 options:

1. Rib contusion/bruise.

2. Rib cartilage injury.

3. Rib fracture.

4. Rib fracture + rib cartilage injury.

5. Rib fracture + organ injury (lung).

Best case scenario, his X-rays, MRI, and CT scan are negative, and he has a rib contusion. The Spurs have three games left, and I believe he needs to play in one of the three in order to qualify for the 65-game rule (20+ minutes). If this is anything more than that, he’s likely to miss all three games and potentially more depending on the diagnosis and severity,” wrote Dr Morse on X.

Hence, out of the five possible outcomes, only one favors a situation for the French star to be able to play in one of the three upcoming games (20% favorable outcome). In four out of the five cases that the doctor suggested, Wembanyama would possibly miss all three games and even more, depending on the severity (80% undesired result).

Following the game, the Spurs’ head coach also spoke about Wembanyama, but had no update on his status at the press conference.

“I’m not sure,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “I know he came back, and he just didn’t finish. And so at halftime, I was told he wasn’t coming back, and I honestly got, I haven’t heard anything else up to this point.”

“I think it would be a positive that he felt like he could come back, and he played the last four or five minutes of the half. So that’s a positive from my perspective, but I have nothing.”

“I have no other answer,” Johnson further added. “I haven’t even talked to anybody, so I’m sure we’ll do our due diligence to make sure he’s okay. But I have no idea.”

Wembanyama has so far averaged 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game this season in the 63 regular season games he has played so far. Since he also played in the NBA Cup Final, it is officially counted as 64 games played for him. He shot 51.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc.

Taking into account that the Thunder are currently 2.5 games ahead of the Spurs with just three games left in the season, they will likely finish the regular season in the first seed from the West. Thus, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will, arguably, have a better claim to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award than Wembanyama.

But unfortunately, in addition to the MVP award, which was the most important to Wembanyama among all the postseason awards, the 65-game rule also covers the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award and the selection to All-NBA teams, which were basically guaranteed for him if not for this rule.

Thus, this may end up costing Wembanyama a lot more than the MVP award. Consequently, the Spurs’ fans will hope that Wembanyama only has a rib contusion/bruise; if not, his season-long effort and campaigning for himself will go to waste.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 8, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) takes a three point shot in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Balanced Attack Carries San Antonio Past 76ers As Wembanyama Exits Early
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