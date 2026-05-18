Kenny Atkinson Explains How Cavaliers Solved Turnovers Problem By Targeting Ausar Thompson

The Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stun the Detroit Pistons by blowing them out in Game 7 to close out the elimination game of their second-round series with a 125-94 win on the road.

Since Game 1 in this series, the Cavaliers’ backcourt had been struggling with turnovers. Tonight, both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell combined had only one turnover in the game. Kenny Atkinson explained how they managed to solve this problem by scouting Ausar Thompson thoroughly and making the required adjustments.

“That was part of the start we were talking about. We can’t turn it over four times in the first five minutes. It’s like it just gets them going, you know?”

“And I do think the tactical adjustment we made was avoiding [Ausar] Thompson. We were just like, if he’s near the ball, throw it to someone else. And that I’ve never experienced that in the NBA,” said Atkinson, who has been in the league for the last 18 years and has followed it probably longer.

“One of you guys said it the other night. This guy is the best, you know, him and his brother, I guess. Like I’ve never seen anything like it, where even if you have a great player with the ball and he’s on it, pass it to someone else.”

“And I think, you know, we had Evan handle it more than ever this series because of him, you know, because of Thompson. And they have other good defenders, too. That was huge not turning it over.”

Thompson finished Game 7 with five points, seven rebounds, and two blocks while shooting 2-7 from the floor and 1-2 from beyond the arc.

Ausar Thompson is a player who was initially thought to have a higher offensive upside when he came into the league, but over time has developed into an elite defender who now seemingly struggles on offense.

But Atkinson had high praise for the Pistons’ wing. Thompson’s quick hands and ability to disrupt plays compelled the coaching staff to note that it was imperative to keep the ball away from him.

He averaged 7.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field in this Eastern semifinal series against the Cavaliers. In both Games 5 and 6, Ausar Thompson had four steals each and a total of 21 stocks (12 steals and nine blocks) recorded in this series.

Thompson also spoke to the media after the game and dove into his key takeaway from this Game 7 loss tonight.

“Let it hurt, let it sting, and just get better. As I said, like everybody, not only do you know, as a team, but individually, like what can we do to be better next year, help each other out, and that’s my focus, at least starting from now.”

“So, I know the loss hurts, but just learn from it. You kind of don’t want to forget this, like remember how this feels. No, I’m not forgetting that. I’m not forgetting. I mean, that series felt personal. So I’m not forgetting it,” Thompson boldly said.

The Pistons, despite being the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, have now been eliminated from the playoffs once again after facing multiple Game 7s this season.

Thompson has been provoked by the media and former players to improve his offensive game to excel to the next level in his game. Headed back home early in the playoffs should give him the necessary motivation he needs to bounce back stronger next season. It will be interesting to see if he improves and to what extent, if he does, in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers now proceed to face the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night, May 19, at Madison Square Garden.