Cavaliers Destroy Pistons In Game 7 To Advance To Eastern Conference Finals; 5 Key Takeaways

The Cleveland Cavaliers answered every question surrounding them with a dominant Game 7 performance, crushing the Detroit Pistons 125-94 to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. After allowing Detroit to force a winner-take-all showdown, the Cavaliers responded with their most complete game of the series.

Cleveland looked aggressive from the opening quarter and never allowed Detroit to gain confidence, leading for 97% of the game while building a lead as large as 35 points. Donovan Mitchell delivered another superstar playoff performance, Evan Mobley controlled both ends of the floor, and Cleveland’s depth completely outplayed Detroit’s supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons simply ran out of answers offensively. Cade Cunningham struggled badly, Tobias Harris disappeared, and the Pistons shot just 35% from the field in a brutal finish to an otherwise impressive postseason run.

1. Donovan Mitchell Took Over When Cleveland Needed Him Most

Donovan Mitchell once again proved why he is one of the NBA’s premier playoff performers.

Mitchell finished with 26 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds while controlling the tempo throughout the night. More importantly, he completely settled Cleveland whenever Detroit threatened to build momentum.

Whether it was attacking the rim, knocking down timely jumpers, or creating opportunities for teammates, Mitchell played with the poise and aggression expected from a true franchise superstar in a Game 7 environment.

2. Evan Mobley Completely Dominated Both Ends

Evan Mobley delivered arguably the best playoff performance of his career. Mobley finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while posting a game-best +31 plus-minus.

Detroit had absolutely no answer for his activity level and defensive presence. He protected the rim, controlled the glass, initiated offense, and consistently punished mismatches inside.

This was the type of all-around superstar performance Cleveland has been waiting to see from Mobley on the postseason stage. No wonder why they are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals.

3. Cleveland’s Ball Movement Destroyed Detroit’s Defense

The Cavaliers played beautiful team basketball throughout the game. Cleveland piled up 31 assists while constantly generating quality looks through smart cutting, transition offense, and quick decision-making.

James Harden quietly orchestrated the offense with 6 assists despite struggling as a scorer, while role players consistently moved without the ball. Detroit’s defense simply could not keep up with Cleveland’s pace and spacing, especially once the Cavaliers began attacking the paint repeatedly.

4. The Pistons’ Offense Completely Collapsed

After forcing Game 7 with confident offensive performances earlier in the series, Detroit completely fell apart offensively when it mattered most.

The Pistons shot just 35% from the field and only 31% from three-point range. Cade Cunningham struggled badly, finishing with only 13 points on 5-16 shooting while missing all seven of his three-point attempts.

Tobias Harris scored just five points, Ausar Thompson added only five, and Detroit managed only 34 points in the paint against Cleveland’s physical defense.

5. Cleveland’s Supporting Cast Stepped Up In A Huge Way

The Cavaliers received major contributions across the roster.

Sam Merrill exploded for 23 points off the bench while drilling five three-pointers and stretching Detroit’s defense all night. Jarrett Allen added 23 points and 7 rebounds while dominating the interior physically.

Even role players like Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Dennis Schroder impacted the game through hustle plays, rebounding, and perimeter defense.

After several shaky performances earlier in the series, Cleveland finally looked like the balanced contender many expected entering the postseason.