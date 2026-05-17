Cavaliers Destroy Pistons In Game 7 To Advance To Eastern Conference Finals; 5 Key Takeaways

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals after a blowout 125-94 victory against the putrid Detroit Pistons in Game 7.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket around Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena on March 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 113-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers answered every question surrounding them with a dominant Game 7 performance, crushing the Detroit Pistons 125-94 to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals. After allowing Detroit to force a winner-take-all showdown, the Cavaliers responded with their most complete game of the series.

Cleveland looked aggressive from the opening quarter and never allowed Detroit to gain confidence, leading for 97% of the game while building a lead as large as 35 points. Donovan Mitchell delivered another superstar playoff performance, Evan Mobley controlled both ends of the floor, and Cleveland’s depth completely outplayed Detroit’s supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons simply ran out of answers offensively. Cade Cunningham struggled badly, Tobias Harris disappeared, and the Pistons shot just 35% from the field in a brutal finish to an otherwise impressive postseason run.

 

1. Donovan Mitchell Took Over When Cleveland Needed Him Most

Donovan Mitchell once again proved why he is one of the NBA’s premier playoff performers.

Mitchell finished with 26 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds while controlling the tempo throughout the night. More importantly, he completely settled Cleveland whenever Detroit threatened to build momentum.

Whether it was attacking the rim, knocking down timely jumpers, or creating opportunities for teammates, Mitchell played with the poise and aggression expected from a true franchise superstar in a Game 7 environment.

 

2. Evan Mobley Completely Dominated Both Ends

Evan Mobley delivered arguably the best playoff performance of his career. Mobley finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks while posting a game-best +31 plus-minus.

Detroit had absolutely no answer for his activity level and defensive presence.  He protected the rim, controlled the glass, initiated offense, and consistently punished mismatches inside.

This was the type of all-around superstar performance Cleveland has been waiting to see from Mobley on the postseason stage. No wonder why they are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals.

 

3. Cleveland’s Ball Movement Destroyed Detroit’s Defense

The Cavaliers played beautiful team basketball throughout the game. Cleveland piled up 31 assists while constantly generating quality looks through smart cutting, transition offense, and quick decision-making.

James Harden quietly orchestrated the offense with 6 assists despite struggling as a scorer, while role players consistently moved without the ball. Detroit’s defense simply could not keep up with Cleveland’s pace and spacing, especially once the Cavaliers began attacking the paint repeatedly.

 

4. The Pistons’ Offense Completely Collapsed

After forcing Game 7 with confident offensive performances earlier in the series, Detroit completely fell apart offensively when it mattered most.

The Pistons shot just 35% from the field and only 31% from three-point range. Cade Cunningham struggled badly, finishing with only 13 points on 5-16 shooting while missing all seven of his three-point attempts.

Tobias Harris scored just five points, Ausar Thompson added only five, and Detroit managed only 34 points in the paint against Cleveland’s physical defense.

 

5. Cleveland’s Supporting Cast Stepped Up In A Huge Way

The Cavaliers received major contributions across the roster.

Sam Merrill exploded for 23 points off the bench while drilling five three-pointers and stretching Detroit’s defense all night. Jarrett Allen added 23 points and 7 rebounds while dominating the interior physically.

Even role players like Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Dennis Schroder impacted the game through hustle plays, rebounding, and perimeter defense.

After several shaky performances earlier in the series, Cleveland finally looked like the balanced contender many expected entering the postseason.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images Cavaliers Player Ratings: Mitchell Picks Detroit Apart In Fantastic Game 7 Performance
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