Cavaliers Player Ratings: Mitchell Picks Detroit Apart In Fantastic Game 7 Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their season, dismantling the Detroit Pistons in a brutal Game 7 rout, 125-94, behind a masterclass from Donovan Mitchell. After Detroit pushed Cleveland to the brink earlier in the series, the Cavaliers responded with their most complete performance of the postseason, controlling the game on both ends from the opening quarter onward.

Mitchell carved up the Pistons defense possession after possession, Evan Mobley owned the paint, and Cleveland’s depth completely overwhelmed Detroit’s young roster. By the second half, it was a foregone conclusion that the Cavs were preparing for the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals already.

Donovan Mitchell: A+

Stats: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 10-22 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-6 FT, 31 MIN

Mitchell completely dissected Detroit’s defense. Every coverage the Pistons tried got exposed; it didn’t matter. He controlled the game as both a scorer and facilitator, consistently making the right reads while attacking with patience instead of forcing hero-ball shots. What stood out most was his command. This felt like a superstar fully in control of the moment, calmly picking apart a young team that simply had no answer for his offensive versatility.

Jarrett Allen: A+

Stats: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 8-14 FG, 7-13 FT, 25 MIN

Allen brought physicality and energy from the opening tip. Detroit simply could not keep him off the glass or stop him rolling to the rim, and his interior presence immediately established Cleveland’s dominance in the paint. The free-throw shooting was rough, but he still imposed his will on the game with relentless activity around the basket. This was one of his most aggressive offensive games of the postseason.

Evan Mobley: A+

Stats: 21 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-10 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-11 FT, 36 MIN

Evan Mobley looked like a future superstar in a Game 7 environment. He impacted every part of the game on both ends. His passing was especially impressive, repeatedly punishing Detroit’s collapsing defense with smart reads. The free throws left points on the board, but otherwise this was complete two-way dominance from Cleveland’s big man.

Sam Merrill: A+

Stats: 23 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 7-10 FG, 5-8 3PT, 4-4 FT, 25 MIN

Merrill was the unexpected flamethrower that completely broke Detroit’s spirit. Every time the Pistons showed signs of life, Merrill answered with another huge three-pointer. His off-ball movement created constant problems, and his confidence never wavered. Cleveland desperately needed shooting support around Mitchell, and Merrill delivered one of the biggest bench performances of the series.

James Harden: B-

Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 TOV, 2-10 FG, 0-6 3PT, 5-8 FT, 36 MIN

James Harden’s shot completely disappeared, but he still controlled the game with his playmaking and composure. Instead of forcing offense, he adjusted quickly and focused on getting teammates involved while helping Cleveland maintain offensive flow. The scoring numbers were ugly, but his fingerprints were still all over the win because of how well he managed the pace and orchestrated possessions. Veteran floor-general stuff.

Max Strus: B-

Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Strus brought winning energy all night. Even when the jumper wasn’t consistently falling, he impacted the game defensively with active hands and physical perimeter defense. His hustle plays helped spark multiple Cleveland runs, and his intensity fit the tone the Cavaliers wanted defensively.

Dean Wade: B-

Stats: 5 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 21 MIN

Wade gave Cleveland excellent glue-guy minutes. He defended hard, rebounded well, spaced the floor, and never forced anything offensively. The Cavaliers always seem more balanced when he’s healthy and active, and this game was another reminder why coaches trust him in big playoff moments.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 4 MIN

Tomlin didn’t play long, but he brought energy immediately and made the most of his short opportunity. Good activity defensively and solid effort around the ball.

Thomas Bryant: C+

Stats: 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 0-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4 MIN

Bryant struggled offensively during his brief stretch and couldn’t capitalize on a few easy looks. Still, he battled on the glass and stayed active defensively even while the shots refused to fall.

Dennis Schroder: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 18 MIN

Schroder focused primarily on ball movement and defense rather than scoring. He created some solid looks for teammates and helped pressure Detroit’s guards defensively, though the turnovers prevented this from being a cleaner performance.

Craig Porter Jr.: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1-2 FG, 4 MIN

Porter played under control and brought good energy in limited minutes. He pushed the pace well and looked comfortable running the offense late in the blowout.

Keon Ellis: C+

Stats: 3 PTS, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Ellis checked in and immediately knocked down his only shot of the night. Short appearance, but he stayed ready and gave Cleveland another positive bench moment late in the game.

Jaylon Tyson: C

Stats: 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Tyson had a quiet cameo and never really found rhythm offensively. Still, Cleveland’s massive lead allowed younger players to gain some playoff experience late.