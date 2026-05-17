Jaylen Brown Blasts Stephen A. Smith On Livestream: “You’re Not Using Your Platform To Do Real Journalism”

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown has garnered considerable attention for his explicit opinions, especially during his livestream. While this has led to Brown facing some backlash from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, the Celtics’ superstar has refused to back down.

Jaylen Brown’s comment about this year being his favorite has become the grounds for the growing feud between him and Stephen A. Smith. In response to Smith’s comments, Brown fired off another strong statement on a recent livestream.

“F–k Stephen A.,” Brown stated. “Stephen A., Stephen B., Stephen C. Like, my offer still stands. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming. Well, I want you to be quiet and get off these networks. Because you’re not using your platform to do real journalism. You’re using your platform to do clickbait.”

Earlier in the month, Brown had expressed a similar sentiment while speaking about Stephen A. Smith. When addressing Smith’s critique of Brown’s comments, asking him to “be quiet” and go on a vacation, Brown asked Smith to do the same and retire.

Smith is typically known for his excessive and animated reactions in such situations. However, the analyst took a relatively mellow approach when speaking to Jaylen Brown on X, even asking the Celtics’ superstar to enjoy his offseason rather than escalate matters. Unfortunately, the sentiment was not mutually reciprocated.

Brown’s vitriol-laden rant continued, as he added:

“Tell this motherf—er to retire because he’s the face of clickbait media at this point. Maybe his retirement can spark a movement to get the rest of these motherf—ers out of here, or to also have some type of journalistic integrity and actual integrity in order to hold themselves accountable for the bulls–t takes they put out with no basis, no bias, and no information. Just narrative.”

Jaylen Brown reiterated that he was more than happy to quit streaming, adding that he never used the medium before this season. On that note, however, he stated:

“As an athlete, I am obligated to speak to the media. It’s my job. He [Smith] thinks the media is his job? It’s my job, too. It’s in my contract. If I do not speak to the media, I will be fined. So when they use that comparison, where it’s my job, or it’s your job to play basketball, it is also my job to speak to the media.”

To some extent, Jaylen Brown’s narrative about speaking with the media being a contractual obligation seems to be taken out of context. However, it is difficult to argue with his reasoning from the perspective of holding analysts of such stature accountable for their shortcomings.

Given how quickly misinformation can spread in the virtual space, having a credible source of information is key. Unfortunately, when the sources themselves are capable of misusing that power, there is a need for it to be checked.

While Jaylen Brown may not be the most appropriate entity to do so, it is difficult to fault his actions, especially since much of the subject matter relates to him. Still, considering that Stephen A. Smith assumed a more diplomatic approach, Brown’s reaction can be deemed excessive, potentially painting him in a negative light.