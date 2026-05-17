Everything Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Said After Winning MVP Including Full Acceptance Speech

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award for the second year in a row after leading the Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the West with a 64-18 record in the regular season.

Following the confirmation of the award, Gilgeous-Alexander first appeared on Amazon Prime’s broadcast and spoke to the crew of their show about his achievement. He spoke about what it took to get this award and how he would remember it once he retires.

“Hard work, obviously, not being satisfied, but the guys in the room really had my back night in and night out. It’s a long season full of ups and downs, injuries, things like that. So those guys are just tying their boots up and going to war every night for me and with me. I wouldn’t have won 64 games without them,” Gilgeous-Alexander said on what it took to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Steve Nash then asked him about what this journey to consecutive MVP awards meant for him personally.

“Yeah, it’s been amazing. As you said, the MVPs and all the big stuff is there’s no way I could wrap my head around that stuff at that age, and honestly, how bad I was at basketball at the time.”

“But I saw growth really fast in those summers and the summers leading up to when I got drafted. And I was just like, if I can duplicate that every summer and get better at that rate, then I’ll eventually get to where I want to go, and it’s worked out for me.”

Dirk Nowitzki inquired about how Gilgeous-Alexander would view this stretch, maybe 10-15 years later, when he retires.

“Probably something like damn I used to be nice. Hopefully, I’m going to soccer practice, basketball practice, playing tennis in my free time, and enjoying retirement life.”

Udonis Haslem then asked about what it meant to the brotherhood that the Thunder team represents for him to win the MVP award for two years in a row.

“These guys, as I said, go to war for me and with me every night. Um, and not only on the court, but off the court. We have so much fun together. The NBA at times can seem like a business and a job, but these guys really make it seem like just fun, and what it was like when I picked up the basketball at a young age.”

“I think that’s why the rest of the guys and I have had success, just because we have fun doing it. We have fun doing it together. And we here we are every night, every day, coming out on the good side of, I guess, the odds.”

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc during the regular season to seal this award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives MVP Acceptance Speech

Shortly after, the Thunder hosted the press conference for Gilgeous-Alexander’s acceptance speech of the award. The Thunder team joined him on stage while wearing Burberry Trench Coats that he had gifted them

“It’s crazy,” said Gilgeous-Alexander as he approached the podium to give his acceptance speech.

“I’m going to start here with my teammates. Thank you guys, from setting screens to rebounding when I miss, to passing me the ball even when I don’t pass you the ball. Everything that you do to make me a better player out there, I really appreciate you guys.

“Basketball is obviously a team sport, all the numbers and accolades, everything I do out on the court, if we won 10 games, then I wouldn’t even be in this conversation, so thank you guys so much. I love you guys, and we have a lot more work to do, but after tonight, we have to get back to work.”

“To the city of Oklahoma, for welcoming my family, and as my family grows, becoming like a second home to me, I’m not gonna lie and say I ever imagined Oklahoma to be like a second home for me, because I had never been here. But yeah, it’s amazing, this place will always have a special place in my heart. Fans have been really amazing. There’s been nothing but sweet things along the road. I really love you guys.”

“To the coaching staff… thank you for essentially putting the ball in my hands, keeping the keys in my hands, and letting me drive the ship. So many NBA players never get that opportunity, and I was given that opportunity. Who knows what I would be without it, so thank you.”

“To Sam, the front office, and ownership, thank you for believing in me as a kid. There were some tough years. I was shooting step-backs off of one leg, shooting 20% from the field. I wasn’t always this basketball player, but you guys stuck with it and stuck by me, so thank you, guys, for believing in me.”

“And last but not least, my beautiful family… the inner circle is something people forget about. I’m on the court for two and a half hours every night, but for the rest of the time, it’s you guys that make my life seamless and easy, and without that, I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so thank you, guys.”

“All the countless hours we spent growing up playing basketball, and honestly, the fun that I had with you guys, wouldn’t be where I am without it, so I thank you, guys. Two feels pretty sweet, so thank you, guys,” said Gilgeous-Alexander in conclusion to his acceptance speech while thanking his friends in attendance at the press conference.

The two-time MVP then took questions from the media members present at the conference. They began by asking him about whether he has a number in mind for where he would be satisfied with all his individual achievements.

“Honestly, I don’t have a number for it, when it’s all said and done, as long as I know I gave everything I had to the game, I’ll live with whatever the result looks like… I don’t have anything else I want to do besides win. As long as I’m giving my everyday my all, doing it the right way, my way, I’ll live with whatever the result looks like.”

The Canadian star was subsequently asked about what it felt like to be the third player to win an MVP award in the Thunder jersey (with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook) and being the only one among them to win it in back-to-back seasons.

“It’s special, not for me personally, but to this city and this organization. Someone showed me the stats and said that’s four MVPs in the last 12 years to go through this building, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.”

“There’s a reason why you have success when you come through this program and this facility, everything I just mentioned [in my acceptance speech], the way things are run in this organization, it brings success. So there’s no question, I’m just lucky to end up here.”

A reporter then inquired about what allowed the 27-year-old Thunder guard to develop a mentality where his success knows no limits.

“Growing up, my parents made sure I was a big dreamer. Nothing was out of the realm. And we just had to make sure if we wanted it, we really went after it. And that message to me, growing up as a kid, allowed me to do what I want, which is essentially being here today.”

He then dove into his ‘love affair’ with the Thunder fans and the journey from being the star player on a bad team to a superstar among champions.

“From the day I got here, it was different. I always described it as playing in college, like when you’re playing college basketball, fans are up cheering all game, nobody comes late on purpose in their outfit to show off or something, it’s just basketball.”

“And I really knew they were real when we sucked for three years, and they still didn’t go anywhere. That’s when I realized they really love us and we’re really a part of this city, so I’m glad we’re able to have as much fun as we have.”

Steve Nash was among the crew members of Amazon Prime who officially announced the MVP award just hours after it was leaked by Shams Charania. A reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander what it was like to receive the award from another Canadian legend who also won the award in consecutive seasons during his career.

“Full circle moment, it was really crazy. I said it a few weeks ago, he was the first person to tell me that I was going to make it to the NBA, other than my family.”

“It’s crazy how life works. You go out and put your head down, go after something, and do it with the right intentions, then you never know. He saw it in me early, and I have just believed it ever since.”

The Thunder’s superstar was then asked about what motivates him to consistently chase success.

“I’m not really after the success; there are so many people in my life who sacrificed for me to play this game that I love. I would be doing them a disservice if I didn’t give them my all. That’s what it’s about.”

“I said it earlier, when I hang these shoes, I just want to make sure I gave everything I had to this game and the results I’ll live with. None of the accolades, the points, and whatever is cool on social media is what I’m after. I’m just making sure I’m giving this my all and wasting nobody’s time.”

ESPN’s Tim McMahon then candidly asked Shai about the trench coats that his teammates were wearing. He revealed that they were a gift for them.

“My teammates are very fashionable guys. So I figured I’ll help them out a little bit with the Burberry trench coats. They all look great, and I’m glad they all fit, except for Chet’s.”

A reporter then asked Gilgeous-Alexander about what it was like to have the full support from the Thunder organization to be the captain of the ship on the court.

“As a young player in the NBA, you wear this armour that you’re ultra confident that you belong here. But honestly, I’ve never been more nervous than in my first basketball game in the NBA. I was scared as heck when I got traded, had to ‘reprove myself’ to another organization.”

“And just some of that burden to get off my shoulder was huge. It allowed me to just have fun with the game that I grew up playing… Me being able to take that approach allowed me to become the player that I am today.”

“Everybody will tell you that they have their best performances when they’re just having fun, and I’ve been able to do that because of the people behind me,” the Canadian star said in conclusion to his answer.

“Honestly speaking, some of it is just luck,” said Gilgeous-Alexander while talking about having the right people around him for him to excel individually without causing any friction in the team.

“As an NBA player, you have no control over other grown men in this business. And I’m just lucky enough to be surrounded by great human beings in the front office, coaching staff, and the guys that I play on the court with every night. We all want to see the next man win, we have that common goal… I can’t take credit for that because it’s more than me, bigger than me.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is the fifth guard in NBA history to have back-to-back MVP awards, alongside Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Steve Nash, and Stephen Curry. He spoke about what it was like to join these elite players on this exclusive list.

“It’s special, all those guys have shaped the game of basketball. All those guys have changed the game, changed how it is approached, so just to be in that conversation is something that I don’t take lightly. I’m super grateful for it. It’s bigger than just me, so many guys were there before, and so many will be after that, which will push the game forward. So I’m just grateful for being in this position.”

Considering that the Thunder are defending champions, they have a bigger target on their backs this season. He was asked about how the Thunder navigated the challenges of that.

“Naturally, teams in the NBA and players get better. So people get more familiar with your game. So the league just got better, I think, naturally, like it always does, and then you just have a bigger target on your back… You have something that somebody wants, you become a target; it’s that simple.”

“But all you can do is focus on yourself, focus on your craft, and I think not just me but the guys up here are doing that, which has allowed us as a team to have success through the ups and downs.”

Gilgeous-Alexander subsequently spoke about how he managed to stay out of controversy and become the face of the NBA.

“It’s the most important thing, I was Shai before I made the NBA. And one day the NBA will stop for me, and I will have to return to being Shai. So that’s all I really have, who I am as a person and how I treat people.”

“How my family, my loved ones, how they see me is all I care about. This game is beautiful, we’re all here because of it, and we love it; it’s nothing if you don’t have the other stuff,” he said in conclusion of the press conference.

Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly gave Audemars Piguet watches along with the trench coats to his teammates as a gift in celebration of his award. The celebration is justified considering the Thunder guard notched his name in NBA history. This is a major confidence boost for him and the Thunder going into the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Considering that Gilgeous-Alexander beat Victor Wembanyama in the MVP race, it will be interesting to see if Wemby and the Spurs ruin the celebrations for the Thunder by stealing Game 1 on the road tomorrow night.