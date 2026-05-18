Donovan Mitchell Pokes Fun At Jarrett Allen For Not Having An iPhone, Responds To Viral Meme

Donovan Mitchell pokes fun at Jarrett Allen while praising his elite contributions to close out the Pistons in Game 7 of the Cavaliers' Eastern conference semifinals series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Jan 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with center Jarrett Allen (31) after the Cavaliers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with center Jarrett Allen (31) after the Cavaliers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offensive charge tonight as they eliminated the No. 1 seed in the East, the Detroit Pistons.

He led all scorers with 26 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, going 10-22 from the field (45.5 FG%) and 2-6 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%). Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill also contributed significantly on offense with 23 points from each of those players.

The Cavaliers are now set to face the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, a team that beat them 4-1 in 2022-23, which was the last time they faced off in the postseason. Following that loss, Jarrett Allen had claimed that “the lights were too bright,” which had subsequently become a viral meme.

Following tonight’s win on the road in Detroit, the media asked Donovan Mitchell about whether those comments have any lingering effect on the team’s confidence going into the series, and his reaction to Allen’s improved performance on offense.

“It’s hard for me to care when he doesn’t care. Like, you know what I’m saying? Like, he’s like, man, like I don’t think he has an iPhone.I’m just messing with… I really don’t think he does. But um, no, like he doesn’t like it doesn’t faze him. And when you have a guy who’s so talented and so good at what he does and so selfless for us, it’s like man, like that’s whatever.”

“He made a comment, and the world ran with him. And if he didn’t say that and we still lost, there would still be comments. We could have lost the series. We lost the Indiana series. There’s always going to be something, right? There’s always going to be something. And I think for us, and for him to see him just continue to be himself the entire time,” Mitchell said.

“He didn’t come out there and say, “Man, I got to find a way to get this off my back.” Like, no, it was like, “I’m just going to be the same JA I’ve been since he’s been the same guy since I got here, right?”

“Like the same guy throughout. He doesn’t listen. He probably doesn’t see what you guys say, which I think also helps. But like he doesn’t, he doesn’t care. He’s just going to be who he is for us, and we know who he is for us. And I think that’s the biggest thing, man,” Mitchell further added.

“Like the narratives are going to be the narratives. Doesn’t matter if you win, lose, draw, whatever. It’s going to be something. So, I’m always happy for his success. Um, this is his second Game 7, and I joke with him. I was like, ‘Man, like this is just who you are now.’ Like Game 7 JA, right?”

“It’s Black History Month, JA, and Game 7 JA. But no, on a serious note, like this is just who he is. He’s been phenomenal for us. Ever since I got even before I got here, he’s been phenomenal in Brooklyn. I’m glad people are starting to see who he really is and who he is to not just us as a team, but who he is in the NBA.”

“Game 7 JA or Game 6 Klay?”, a reporter asked Mitchell. “I mean Game 7 JA. Come on. It’s two for two,” Mitchell confidently responded.

Allen finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal while shooting 8-14 from the field (57.1 FG%) and 7-13 from the free-throw line. This is the second time Jarrett Allen has stepped up in the clutch moment for the Cavaliers in these playoffs.

In the first-round series against the Raptors as well, Allen was crucial for securing their Game 7 win. Just like he made up for Harden’s struggles that night, he also covered up for James Harden’s poor performance tonight (9 points, five rebounds, six assists, 2-10 FG, 20.0 FG%, 0-6 3P).

Heading into the next series against the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen will initially, of course, hope that the series doesn’t need to go to a Game 7 altogether. But he will also hope to be pivotal in getting revenge for the Cavaliers’ first-round exit in 2023. They are now headed to New York to face them at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, May 19th.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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