Brandon Clarke’s Fiancée Shares Heartbreaking Tribute Post On Social Media

In light of the untimely passing of Grizzlies' center Brandon Clark, his fiancee, Amber Lorraine, shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Brandon Clarke's fiancee shares a tribute on social media. Mandatory Credit: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Mandatory Credit: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

On May 11, the NBA was struck with misfortune after the untimely passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. While the news remains fresh and many continue to deal with the sorrow of his loss, Clarke’s fiancée, Amber Lorraine, took to social media to reflect on his death.

In a recent Instagram post, Amber Lorraine shared a series of pictures of herself with Brandon Clarke, recounting the memories and times spent with her partner before things changed. In the caption, Lorraine began by expressing how she felt, sharing:

“There are no words to describe this feeling. I never thought I’d have to live life without you. I’m not really sure how to do this without you by my side. You were the most special person, with the biggest heart. You made an impact on so many people, but most of all me.”

In Lorraine’s eyes, Brandon Clarke was a “man of many talents,” as she mentioned his ability as a musician as well as a basketball player. As a selfless individual, she noted how he was driven and motivated to give his all in the things he pursued while still taking care of those around him.

Lorraine also shared some intimate and personal memories from their relationship, which only served to emphasize their bond.

“I miss your silly jokes and your childlike wonder,” she wrote. “I miss your laugh and the way you made me laugh. I miss your big arms around me. I miss waking up to you by my side. I miss watching Harry Potter together with our favorite snacks. I miss the way you’d look at me. I miss how happy you’d get when I’d make your favorite breakfast, and you’d scarf it down and ask for seconds. I miss our deep talks and talks about our future plans. I miss seeing you be so happy with our cats. We miss you so much.”

Brandon Clarke’s absence is felt, especially in his fiancée’s life. The longing and hurt in her words only serve to highlight this as she recalled the day he proposed to her as the “happiest” day of her life. What followed, however, was arguably more heartbreaking, as she continued:

“We were supposed to be married soon and eventually start a family and live on land with a bunch of animals and a garden. All I want is to hug you and kiss you and to hold you in my arms. I don’t know how to process that you aren’t here anymore.”

The grief that comes with loss cannot be quantified, and in an unexpected case like Brandon Clarke’s, it seems impossible to fathom what his loved ones are going through.

Brandon Clarke spent six years in the NBA, posting career averages of 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Although he had successfully established himself as a reliable role player in the Grizzlies’ rotation, injuries kept him sidelined in the 2025-26 season.

At 29, Clarke’s death came as a shock to many, including former teammates such as Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. While details regarding his passing haven’t been revealed, according to TMZ, local law enforcement is investigating the case as a possible drug overdose.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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