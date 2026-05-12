Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke Dies At 29 Years Old

Memphis Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke passed away at 29 years old on Tuesday, May 12.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
3 Min Read
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Brandon Clarke has passed away at 29 years old, as confirmed by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

An announcement was made by his agency, Priority Sports, after the news broke.

“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life.”

“Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed.”

The Grizzlies also shared a statement on social media.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also shared a statement regarding Clarke’s passing.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization.”

Clarke was selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was an All-Rookie First Team selection. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in seven NBA seasons and 309 regular-season games. He averaged 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14 Playoff games. Clarke played a total of 72 games over the last three seasons due to injury issues, playing just two games in the 2025-26 campaign.

We send our deepest condolences to the Clarke family and the Grizzlies team amid such a heartbreaking development.

This is a developing story; New updates will be added once official information is made available.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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