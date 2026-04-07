Nuggets Player Ratings: Jokic’s Triple-Double Leads To Epic Comeback Win Against Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets did plenty right offensively, shooting over 50% from the field and generating 37 assists as a team. Even as the Portland Trail Blazers knocked down 25 three-pointers and controlled the game for long stretches, the Nuggets fought back in an epic second-half comeback in a 137-132 win in OT.

Thanks to a dominant night from Nikola Jokic, Denver outscored Portland when it seemed like they couldn’t get a rhythm. Let’s get into the Nuggets player ratings because there were some exceptional performances and stat-sheet stuffers tonight.

Nikola Jokic: A+

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 14 REB, 13 AST, 5 STL, 2 BLK, 6 TOV, 15-31 FG, 1-5 3PT, 4-4 FT, 43 MIN

Jokic was everywhere. He orchestrated the offense at an elite level, consistently breaking down Portland’s defense with his passing while still taking on a massive scoring burden. His ability to read double teams and instantly create open looks kept Denver efficient all night. Defensively, he added rare impact with five steals and two blocks, showcasing anticipation and effort. The only blemish was six turnovers, a byproduct of carrying such a heavy creation load. Ultimately, this was an MVP performance.

Aaron Gordon: A+

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 8-14 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-4 FT, 31 MIN

Aaron Gordon brought the offensive firepower Denver required, intelligently managing the available space and pursuing offensive mismatches. His four three-pointers made were crucial in Denver’s early battle for points against Portland, and he helped on the boards and in distribution.

Cameron Johnson: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 6-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT, 37 MIN

Cameron Johnson played a clean, efficient game, making smart decisions with the ball and providing strong secondary playmaking. His seven assists stood out as he helped relieve pressure off Jokic, and he rarely forced bad shots. While he didn’t fully assert himself as a scorer, his efficiency and connective play were key positives.

Jamal Murray: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 7 AST, 1 REB, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-3 FT, 38 MIN

Jamal Murray had a solid scoring night and showed flashes of shot-making that Denver relies on in big moments. His playmaking was steady, and he mixed in timely buckets to prevent runs from spiraling. Still, this was not a takeover performance, and against a team shooting at an elite level, Denver needed more shot creation and scoring bursts from him at times. Still, he deserves an A.

Jonas Valanciunas: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 6-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 10 MIN

Valanciunas was able to produce efficient scoring and solid Denver bench support and scoring as he was able to turn a lot of his scoring chances and show his strength offensively inside the paint. David Adelman probably wanted to give Valanciunas more minutes, but with Jokic being the hottest player on the court, he did not revert to that.

Christian Braun: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 3 STL, 4-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 40 MIN

Even with limited offense, Braun played one of the best parts of the game defensively with strong play and 3 steals. He did not play his best offensively but Portland was able to load a lot defensively because of the way he played. The effort was there offensively, but the product was not what Denver needed.

Julian Strawther: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Strawther brought instant offense, knocking down shots and finishing efficiently around the basket. He played within the flow and made the most of his opportunities, offering a reliable scoring spark.

Bruce Brown: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 24 MIN

Brown contributed in multiple areas, but his shooting struggles hurt. He missed several clean looks that could have shifted momentum, and while his versatility remains valuable, the lack of scoring efficiency limited his impact.

Zeke Nnaji: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT, 24 MIN

Nnaji had some positive moments on the glass and at the free-throw line, but overall efficiency was an issue. He struggled to finish plays and didn’t provide enough defensive resistance to offset those struggles.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 23 MIN

Hardaway never got it going. Even if he did get some good looks, he just didn’t get it going. With the way the game was being played, he couldn’t keep up.