Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Had A Major Impact On Julius Randle During 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves saw their 2026 NBA Playoffs run end with an unceremonious 139-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6, eliminating them in the second round. The Timberwolves went to the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025, so this loss will not only be seen as a setback, but it’ll also be a step back for the franchise.

The franchise likely knew they needed to revitalize their roster since they’ve been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the season. The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly already listening to offers for Giannis, with multiple teams expected to be in the mix. The Timberwolves should be leading this pack in the 2026 offseason as well.

Any Antetokounmpo trade will hinge on Minnesota trading Julius Randle away, a fact that the 31-year-old forward is aware of. In fact, the rumors of his time in Minnesota ending so that Giannis could join weighed heavily on the star as he struggled through the Playoffs, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“This season, Connelly was working on another groundbreaking maneuver. With speculation swirling about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee, the Timberwolves were one of several teams trying to trade for the Bucks star. Their efforts were well known throughout the league and in their own locker room. It did seem to have an adverse effect on the existing roster around the trade deadline. Randle, in particular, went through a rough stretch of performances that coaches and teammates believed were directly connected to his name being bandied about in trade rumors.”

Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the regular season before having a major fall-off in the postseason, averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Randle was particularly bad against the Spurs in the second round, averaging 12.8 points on 34.2% shooting from the field as he couldn’t cope with the increased load on his shoulders amid injuries to other players on the roster.

Randle is making $33.3 million next season, so his contract will likely be a necessity to help the Wolves create space for Giannis’ $58.4 million contract. The Timberwolves will also have to deal with potentially including Rudy Gobert ($36.5 million) or Naz Reid ($23.2 million) to make this trade a reality, with their lack of future trade assets.

If Giannis has a robust trade market, it seems hard to believe the Timberwolves could create a package that could beat what teams like the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors might have to offer. If they do fail in their pursuit of Giannis, they still might need to find a new home for Randle.

It’s hard for players to return to normalcy after spending a season shrouded in trade rumors, especially when their season ends the way Randle’s did. The Timberwolves need to upgrade their roster this summer, even if they can’t land Giannis, which means Randle’s days are likely numbered in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves could try to make moves for other forwards around the NBA with Randle’s contract, such as Trey Murphy III in New Orleans or Lauri Markkanen in Utah. The Timberwolves should have plenty of options should they want to move off Randle, and if Giannis isn’t someone they can get their hands on this offseason.