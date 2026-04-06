Spurs Injury Update: Victor Wembanyama Ruled Out For Remainder Of Game Against 76ers

Monday night’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers saw the Spurs lead for the majority of the contest. While this placed San Antonio in a good position to secure another win, concerns regarding Victor Wembanyama‘s health arose.

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama appeared to be on the verge of posting another dominant performance after a solid showing in the first half. However, after suffering a fall early in the game, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reported that Wembanyama had been ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. He tweeted:

“Victor Wembanyama (left rib contusion) has been ruled out for the rest of the night by the Spurs after he took a fall in the first half. He played 16 minutes, so this counts as one of his two ‘near-miss’ exemptions to the 20-minute threshold on the 65-game rule.”

Although Victor Wembanyama came back on the floor after the fall, he was replaced by Luke Kornet to start the second half. In 16 minutes of action, Wembanyama posted 17 points, five rebounds, and three blocks on 7-11 shooting from the field.

Despite Wembanyama’s absence, the Spurs held off the 76ers, securing a 115-102 win, improving to 60-19 on the season. While this helps San Antonio close the gap with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs will be more invested in their superstar’s condition.

Could Victor Wembanyama Miss Time?

The San Antonio Spurs have secured their first 60-win season in almost a decade. However, concerns regarding Victor Wembanyama’s availability moving forward will be a bigger priority.

According to Weiss’ report, Wembanyama suffered a left rib contusion. Consensus suggests that, depending on the severity, recovery could range from 2-3 weeks (mild) to 5-7 weeks (severe).

Since the Spurs have already clinched a playoff berth, there isn’t much reason to worry in the regular season. However, given that the postseason is around the corner, San Antonio may have bigger problems to deal with.

It is safe to assume that Victor Wembanyama has been San Antonio’s best player this season. With averages of 24.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game, Wembanyama has been playing at an MVP-caliber level.

The Spurs’ superstar has been listed as one of the favorites to win the MVP award, while also being a lock for DPOY. But considering that he has only appeared in 63 games this season, his eligibility for any end-of-season awards may also be at stake if he is due to miss the remainder of the regular season.

There is reason to believe the Spurs may have kept him sidelined for the remainder of Monday night’s matchup as a precaution, preserving their superstar for the challenges of the postseason. However, if Victor Wembanyama is sidelined for longer, San Antonio may need to prepare a different strategy to improve their chances in the playoffs.