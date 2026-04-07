Jaden Ivey’s Wife Storms Out During Livestream As He Says She’s Obeying God

Since being waived by the Chicago Bulls, Jaden Ivey has gained a degree of infamy on social media, which has done considerable damage to his reputation and image. Since there have been no efforts to curb this, Ivey continues to find himself on a fairly self-destructive path.

Needless to say, this has affected those closely related to Jaden Ivey, including his family. However, matters at home seem to have worsened since his wife, Caitlyn Ivey, stormed out of the room during Ivey’s recent Instagram livestream.

Ivey: “I got my wife here.”

Caitlyn: “No. Please stop.”

Ivey: “She loves me. She loves God. She’s obeying God.”

Jaden Ivey: “I got my wife here.” Wife: “Please stop.” Ivey: “She loves me. She loves God” (h/t @msmeliss024) pic.twitter.com/51cuJYEEB0 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 7, 2026

Caitlyn appeared to be quite distressed about being on the livestream. As Jaden Ivey claimed that she was “obeying” God, she swiftly walked out of the room, even slightly nudging him aside in the process. This left Ivey stunned, as was evident from his expression.

Caitlyn Ivey is among the few people who have been vocal about some of Jaden Ivey’s comments in his current state, calling out some of the lies on social media. Given how things have played out, however, with videos of Ivey preaching on the streets going viral, it is evident that there hasn’t been a distinct stop to this.

Jaden Ivey’s Antics Continue

It may be quite harsh to refer to Jaden Ivey’s actions as “antics,” but at the moment, it certainly does seem like it. From his controversial statement about Catholicism and the anti-LGBTQ comments to his attempt at calling out fellow NBA players for their flaws, Ivey seems to be spiralling out of control.

Since being waived by the Bulls, Ivey has made some questionable claims. Considering his proclamation about God saving him from committing suicide and even healing his knee injury, skeptically, it raises some eyebrows about his mental health.

Before all of this unfolded, Jaden Ivey was a promising young talent in the NBA. Although injuries had limited his availability during his tenure with the Detroit Pistons, Ivey averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. This dropped considerably with Chicago, as he posted 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in four appearances.

It is becoming glaringly apparent that the former Bulls guard needs guidance and help, something former NBA player Kendrick Perkins sympathized with and suggested. But given the current situation within his family, it may not be as easily accessible.

While Ivey still has value as a player, his current actions may be negatively affecting his chances of securing another NBA contract. With his professional career potentially coming to an end, it is difficult to predict what lies ahead for the 24-year-old.