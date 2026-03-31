Billy Donovan Explains Bulls’ Decision To Waive Jaden Ivey

Billy Donovan hopes Jaden Ivey is fine but makes it clear that the Bulls want to have certain standards.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Jaden Ivey #31 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on February 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Credit: Jayden Mack/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls dropped the curtain on the Jaden Ivey era on Monday, waiving the guard for conduct detrimental to the team. Ivey had made anti-LGBTQ comments on Instagram earlier in the day, and the Bulls unsurprisingly wasted little time cutting ties with him.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked about the decision to part ways with Ivey in his presser before Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs and made it clear there are certain standards they want to have as an organization.

“I had not followed or seen that myself, but obviously Beth [Esler] had shared with me some of the stuff that was going on,” Donovan said, via Jared Weiss. “We’ve been on this road trip. I would just say this, at least since I’ve been with the Bulls, we’ve got people from all different backgrounds inside the organization… This goes for players, coaches, everybody in that building, what’s been [the message] from the top, we’re all going to work well together, we’re all going to basically take care of each other, we’re going to accept each other.

“I think we’re going to be hardworking,” Donovan stated. “We’re going to be accountable, and we’re going to be respectful, and we’re going to be professional. I think that’s kind of what it’s been. I know some of the things that were put out there. I think it’s a situation for him where it’s on his own personal Instagram.

“I don’t want to get into what he put out there, but certainly I hope for him he’s okay,” Donovan continued. “I don’t know, I’ve had conversations with Jaden and stuff, and he’s been always about rehabbing his knee, trying to get back on the court, wanting to play. But I think organizationally, there’s certain standards I think we want to have as an organization and try to live up to those each and every day.”

Ivey had started hosting long Instagram Live sessions after the Bulls ruled him out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury on Thursday. He was primarily preaching his faith in them, but also making comments that were not going to go down well.

Over the weekend, Ivey sparked concerns by sending controversial messages. Most notably, he claimed, “Catholicism is a false religion,” leading to fans getting worried about his mental health.

Ivey insisted all was well, but then sealed his fate on Monday. He called out the NBA for promoting Pride Month, claiming they were celebrating unrighteousness. Then, after the Bulls cut ties with him, Ivey ripped them for pointing to detrimental conduct as the reason.

“They said your conduct has been detrimental to the team,” Ivey explained on his livestream. “I haven’t even been with the team because I’ve been rehabbing. So, how is my conduct detrimental to the team?”

“Where have I done detriment?” Ivey continued. “Did I say, ‘Man, you suck?’ Did I say, ‘You suck,’ to the players? That would be detrimental to the team, right? Because I’m saying the player sucks, and I’m on the same team as him, and he’s my teammate. We’re supposed to be teammates.”

Ivey would also go on to slam Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry afterward. Concerns about him are growing, and Donovan spoke about the Bulls’ approach to mental health support.

“I think in this day and age, you have to be conscientious of all these guys may be going through things,” Donovan said. “And I’m not passing judgment on what Jaden is or is not going through. But I do worry about that, not only for Jaden, but for all of our players. Are we providing the resources, which I think we do, to help them in any way we can? I think if any player reached out and said I need some help in this, we could help them.”

The Bulls had acquired Ivey from the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 3 and have now parted ways with him less than two months later. He only featured four times for them, averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and son Bronny James watch from the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James Confirms Shattering A Backboard After Bronny James Hit Multiple Shots In 1-On-1 Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like