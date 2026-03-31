LeBron James Confirms Shattering A Backboard After Bronny James Hit Multiple Shots 1-On-1 Against Him In 2014

The Lakers defeated the shorthanded Wizards tonight, 120-101, courtesy of a triple-double from LeBron James. The 41-year-old veteran superstar ended the night with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists while going 8-16 from the floor (50.0 FG%) and 1-3 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

Following the game, James spoke to the media and was asked about a story that his son, Bronny James, told the media a few days ago, which subsequently went viral, about shattering a backboard in his driveway in 2014.

“Yeah, we had a hoop in our driveway, I drove around and dunked it, I didn’t mean to shatter the glass, but yeah, I shattered it,” admitted James.

But there was another detail to the story that came when Austin Reaves asked Bronny James if his father shattered the glass because he ended up winning the one-on-one battle. Bronny agreed that it was the reason he broke the backboard.

When LeBron was asked about it, he denied that his son beat him. He had a hilarious response about facing his son one-on-one in his own prime.

“He made a couple of shots, but that’s Miami Bron. That’s like invincible Bron, so it’s not like I’m going to let him win. I didn’t mean to shatter it; I had to buy another one,” said James before turning to his son in the locker room.

“Bronny, did I buy another hoop? I don’t think I did either, so yeah, that was it,” exhaled James as he revealed that was the unfortunate end of driveway hoops at the James’ residence.

LeBron James confirms the story about the last time he played Bronny 1-on-1 😂 “Yeah, we had a hoop in our driveway and I drove around him and dunked it. I didn’t mean to shatter the glass, but. Yeah, I shattered it.” pic.twitter.com/cut1hgsdi3 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 31, 2026

Of course, LeBron James would never admit if his son beat him when he was in his prime. But let’s just say there’s plenty of shattered evidence to prove otherwise.

On the contrary, James may be just letting his son have a moment since it is hard to believe that a 10-year-old beat LeBron James in his prime, back in 2014.

James concluded his postgame media scrum with a strong message about the Lakers’ team chemistry and how they are treating each other like family.

“We’re in a good place right now. The chemistry is high. Everyone loves being around each other. We love playing for one another. We love being off the floor with one another. It’s a good, tight-knit group, and we’re going to carry that for the rest of the regular season. The postseason is the whole season, so we’ve got to carry that till there too.”

The Lakers improved to 49-26 tonight but will have to wait another game to clinch the Pacific Division title after the Suns managed to beat the Grizzlies tonight. They are now going to host the Cavaliers in their final game of March tomorrow night.