LeBron James Confirms Shattering A Backboard After Bronny James Hit Multiple Shots 1-On-1 Against Him In 2014

LeBron James agrees that he shattered the backboard of his driveway hoop in 2014 but says it wasn't because Bronny beat him one-on-one.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and son Bronny James watch from the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Lakers defeated the shorthanded Wizards tonight, 120-101, courtesy of a triple-double from LeBron James. The 41-year-old veteran superstar ended the night with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists while going 8-16 from the floor (50.0 FG%) and 1-3 from beyond the arc (33.3 3P%).

Following the game, James spoke to the media and was asked about a story that his son, Bronny James, told the media a few days ago, which subsequently went viral, about shattering a backboard in his driveway in 2014.

“Yeah, we had a hoop in our driveway, I drove around and dunked it, I didn’t mean to shatter the glass, but yeah, I shattered it,” admitted James.

But there was another detail to the story that came when Austin Reaves asked Bronny James if his father shattered the glass because he ended up winning the one-on-one battle. Bronny agreed that it was the reason he broke the backboard.

When LeBron was asked about it, he denied that his son beat him. He had a hilarious response about facing his son one-on-one in his own prime.

“He made a couple of shots, but that’s Miami Bron. That’s like invincible Bron, so it’s not like I’m going to let him win. I didn’t mean to shatter it; I had to buy another one,” said James before turning to his son in the locker room.

“Bronny, did I buy another hoop? I don’t think I did either, so yeah, that was it,” exhaled James as he revealed that was the unfortunate end of driveway hoops at the James’ residence.

 

Of course, LeBron James would never admit if his son beat him when he was in his prime. But let’s just say there’s plenty of shattered evidence to prove otherwise.

On the contrary, James may be just letting his son have a moment since it is hard to believe that a 10-year-old beat LeBron James in his prime, back in 2014.

James concluded his postgame media scrum with a strong message about the Lakers’ team chemistry and how they are treating each other like family.

“We’re in a good place right now. The chemistry is high. Everyone loves being around each other. We love playing for one another. We love being off the floor with one another. It’s a good, tight-knit group, and we’re going to carry that for the rest of the regular season. The postseason is the whole season, so we’ve got to carry that till there too.”

The Lakers improved to 49-26 tonight but will have to wait another game to clinch the Pacific Division title after the Suns managed to beat the Grizzlies tonight. They are now going to host the Cavaliers in their final game of March tomorrow night.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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