Bronny James Reveals LeBron James Broke A Backboard After Losing A 1-On-1 Game Against Him

LeBron James wasn't too happy after losing to his son, Bronny James.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always had a lot of love for his teammate and son, Bronny James, but he is also an intense competitor at heart. So much so that Bronny revealed after the Lakers’ 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Friday that LeBron broke a backboard in their house in Miami after they last played 1-on-1.

“The last time I played him 1-on-1, I don’t know if this story came out, but he broke a backboard at our house in Miami,” Bronny said.

Austin Reaves then hilariously asked Bronny if LeBron did so because he lost to him, and it turns out that was indeed the case.

“Yeah,” Reaves said. “You can say that. Don’t leave that out!”

It sure has to be a bit of a weird feeling losing to your child. LeBron certainly would have been very proud of Bronny for pulling it off, though. He has been extremely supportive of his son every step of the way and was over the moon to see him make it to the NBA.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA in 2024, and they made more history during this win over the Nets. The two of them combined for the first-ever father-son assist.

LeBron had found an open Bronny beyond the arc with just under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. The 21-year-old then faked a pass and drilled the three-pointer.

This would be Bronny’s only notable contribution on the night, as he finished the game with three points (1-2 FG) in four minutes. Featuring here also meant the guard had played in back-to-back games for the Lakers for the first time in March. He had put up four points (2-4 FG), one rebound, one assist, two steals, and one block in the 137-130 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic and Lakers head coach JJ Redick had both praised Bronny after that outing against the Pacers. He is looking more comfortable on the court these days, but isn’t ready yet to be an important part of the rotation.

As for LeBron, he had 14 points (5-11 FG), six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal against the Nets. The 41-year-old wasn’t quite at his best, but the Lakers still came away with the win thanks to 41 points from Doncic and 26 from Reaves.

This was the Lakers’ 11th win in their last 12 games, and they are now 48-26 on the season. They continue to strengthen their hold on that third spot in the West by racking up these victories.

We’ll see the Lakers in action next against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a foul on Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images 5 Things We Learned After Doncic Drops 41 As Los Angeles Lakers Cruise Past Brooklyn Nets
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like