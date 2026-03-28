Bronny James Reveals LeBron James Broke A Backboard After Losing A 1-On-1 Game Against Him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always had a lot of love for his teammate and son, Bronny James, but he is also an intense competitor at heart. So much so that Bronny revealed after the Lakers’ 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Friday that LeBron broke a backboard in their house in Miami after they last played 1-on-1.

“The last time I played him 1-on-1, I don’t know if this story came out, but he broke a backboard at our house in Miami,” Bronny said.

Austin Reaves then hilariously asked Bronny if LeBron did so because he lost to him, and it turns out that was indeed the case.

“Yeah,” Reaves said. “You can say that. Don’t leave that out!”

Bronny James: “The last time I played [LeBron] 1-on-1 – I don’t know if this story came out – but he broke a backboard at our house in Miami”

Austin Reaves, at the next locker: “It was ‘cause you won?”

Bronny: *Nods yes*

AR: “Yeahhh! You can say that. Don’t leave that out!” pic.twitter.com/yKibBByfYd — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 28, 2026

It sure has to be a bit of a weird feeling losing to your child. LeBron certainly would have been very proud of Bronny for pulling it off, though. He has been extremely supportive of his son every step of the way and was over the moon to see him make it to the NBA.

LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA in 2024, and they made more history during this win over the Nets. The two of them combined for the first-ever father-son assist.

LeBron had found an open Bronny beyond the arc with just under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. The 21-year-old then faked a pass and drilled the three-pointer.

LEBRON ASSIST TO BRONNY 🔥 FIRST FATHER-AND-SON ASSIST IN NBA HISTORY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/awKkQpPkGk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2026

This would be Bronny’s only notable contribution on the night, as he finished the game with three points (1-2 FG) in four minutes. Featuring here also meant the guard had played in back-to-back games for the Lakers for the first time in March. He had put up four points (2-4 FG), one rebound, one assist, two steals, and one block in the 137-130 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Luka Doncic and Lakers head coach JJ Redick had both praised Bronny after that outing against the Pacers. He is looking more comfortable on the court these days, but isn’t ready yet to be an important part of the rotation.

As for LeBron, he had 14 points (5-11 FG), six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal against the Nets. The 41-year-old wasn’t quite at his best, but the Lakers still came away with the win thanks to 41 points from Doncic and 26 from Reaves.

This was the Lakers’ 11th win in their last 12 games, and they are now 48-26 on the season. They continue to strengthen their hold on that third spot in the West by racking up these victories.

We’ll see the Lakers in action next against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.