Luka Doncic And JJ Redick Praise Bronny James For 4-Point Performance Against Pacers

Luka Doncic and JJ Redick didn’t talk about big numbers when they spoke about Bronny James after the win over the Indiana Pacers. They focused on moments.

And that tells you everything about where Bronny is right now.

He finished with four points, two steals, and solid minutes off the bench in a 137-130 win. Nothing flashy on paper. But if you watched the game, you saw where he made an impact. The kind that doesn’t always show up in the box score.

Luka pointed straight at it.

“Definitely a big improvement from last year. I saw him in training camp, he was doing some stuff that I was really impressed with. He did a great job today. Big game for him, that pull-up 2, it was a big bucket. It was one of the most important shots of the game.”

That shot mattered.

It came at a point where the game needed settling, where things could have drifted. And Bronny didn’t force anything. He stayed within himself, took what was there, and delivered. That’s the part Luka emphasized. Not volume, not usage, just making the right play at the right time.

Redick saw the same thing.

“I thought the Bronny’s jumper was big to kind of settle us. And then we went to the Horns 3 with Luka, Austin, and Bron, and Austin gets the floater. Those were two big buckets there in the fourth.”

That sequence mattered more than the stat line. And that’s where Bronny is starting to find his role.

You’re not asking him to score 15. You’re asking him to defend, make smart reads, and hit the occasional shot when it’s there. Against Indiana, he did exactly that. Two steals, active hands, solid positioning. He held his own physically, too, which stands out when you consider he’s 6-foot-2 but built at around 210 pounds.

That strength shows up.

Especially against bigger players. He doesn’t get pushed around. Bronny absorbs contact, stays balanced, and that gives him an edge defensively.

Then there’s the growth.

Last season, he averaged 2.3 points in just under seven minutes across 27 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, the numbers look similar at 2.1 points in 7.2 minutes, but the efficiency has improved. He’s shooting 40.2% from the field and 40.0% from three. That’s a real step forward.

And if you look at his G League run, you see even more.

He’s averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists there. That’s where he’s expanding his game, getting reps, building confidence. Then he brings the controlled version of that into NBA minutes. That balance is key.

Because right now, he’s not trying to prove he’s a star. He’s trying to prove he belongs.

Bronny did that. That’s why both Luka and Redick spoke the way they did. For a young player in his position, those small moments are the difference between staying in the rotation and falling out of it.

And right now, he’s trending the right way.