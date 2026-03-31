Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads LA Past Wizards With Doncic Suspended

Even without Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season, overwhelming the Washington Wizards with efficiency, size, and control. The Lakers shot a blistering 55.7% from the field, dominated the glass (+15 rebounding margin), and turned transition opportunities into easy points.

At the center of it all was LeBron James, who orchestrated the offense completely, reminding everyone that even in a reduced role, he can still dictate winning basketball. This was a demonstration of depth and continued playoff-level basketball, so let’s get into the Lakes player ratings.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST, 4 TOV, 1 BLK, 8-16 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 4-6 FT, 33 MIN

LeBron controlled every layer of this game. He picked apart the defense as a passer, pushed tempo when needed, and scored efficiently without forcing shots. The triple-double felt methodical rather than explosive – he simply took what the game gave him and elevated everyone around him. His +25 plus-minus tells the full story: when he was on the floor, the game was completely under control.

Jaxson Hayes: A+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 8-8 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 20 MIN

The game picked up in a big way. Hayes scored for the rim and for the other team, and was disruptive and defensively, he protected the rim. This was a high-impact game.

Luke Kennard: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 7-10 FG, 4-5 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 23 MIN

Luke Kennard stretched the floor exactly how the Lakers needed. His shooting punished defensive rotations and created spacing for LeBron and Reaves to operate. This was elite role execution.

Austin Reaves: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 5 TOV, 4-11 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 11-12 FT, 27 MIN

Austin Reaves may have struggled to score efficiently, but he was still very effective overall. His ability to draw fouls kept the offense flowing, and he was a perfect complement to LeBron. The turnovers were concerning, but overall, it was a solid performance from a secondary creator.

Rui Hachimura: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 6-10 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 26 MIN

Rui Hachimura gave the Lakers what they were looking for. He finished plays, went to the glass, and provided effort and scoring.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 3 BLK, 5-5 FG, 2-2 FT, 22 MIN

Deandre Ayton was flawless as a finisher and impactful defensively. He protected the rim, controlled space inside, and converted every scoring opportunity. His efficiency and interior presence gave the Lakers a strong foundation.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 2-4 FT, 23 MIN

Vanderbilt impacted the game through effort and defense. His rebounding and ability to guard multiple positions helped maintain control during bench stretches. Not flashy, but highly effective.

Bronny James: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2-10 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Bronny James had a rough shooting night, but remained aggressive and engaged. The efficiency wasn’t there, but he continued to compete defensively and stay involved within the offense.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 2-3 FG, 28 MIN

LaRavia’s impact was defensive and connective. He disrupted passing lanes, made quick decisions, and played within the flow of the offense. While his scoring was minimal, his all-around contribution was meaningful.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2-10 FG, 0-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Maxi Kleber struggled with efficiency, particularly from deep, where his spacing is most valuable. Despite that, he continued to take the right shots and contributed defensively. A tough shooting night more than simply a poor performance.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 3 MIN

Limited time, limited impact. He knew his role.

Drew Timme: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 6 MIN

Timme had a quiet stint, contributing marginally without impacting the flow of the game.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

A brief appearance without much opportunity to contribute.