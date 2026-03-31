5 Things We Learned As Thunder Outlast Pistons In OT As SGA Drops 47 Points

The Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Detroit Pistons 114-110 in a potential NBA Finals matchup thanks to 47 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

There are big scoring nights, and then there’s what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just did in this one. In a game that felt like it was constantly teetering on the edge, the Oklahoma City Thunder needed every bit of his brilliance to outlast the Detroit Pistons in overtime.

Detroit threw the first punch, the second punch, and honestly, most of the body blows, but Oklahoma City had the one thing that matters most late: the best player on the floor. SGA’s 47 points, powered by relentless rim pressure and a parade to the free-throw line, ultimately tilted a chaotic, physical game that easily could’ve gone the other way.

 

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Completely Controlled The Game Late

This wasn’t just a 47-point outing; it was control. SGA finished with 47 points on 12-19 shooting, which is absurd efficiency for that volume. But the real story is how he got there: 21-25 from the free-throw line, scoring nearly half of OKC’s 28 made free throws by himself, and accounting for over 41% of the Thunder’s total points (114).

When the game tightened in the fourth and overtime, every possession felt like it ended the same way – SGA probing, stopping on a dime, drawing contact, and cashing in. Detroit had no answer for his pace or his ability to manipulate defenders in space.

 

2. Detroit Did A Lot Right, Except Finish The Job At The Line

For a team that shot just 42% from the field, Detroit still had every opportunity to win this game. Why? Volume and extra chances:

  • 15 offensive rebounds
  • 30 assists on 40 made field goals
  • Forced 17 Thunder turnovers

But the game flipped at the free-throw line since the Pistons shot 12-23 (52%) while the Thunder went 28-32 (88%). That’s a +16 point differential at the line in a game that went to overtime. You don’t survive that math, no matter how well you compete elsewhere.

 

3. The Pistons’ Ball Movement Was Legitimately Impressive

Detroit’s offense was fluid, connected, and at times overwhelming. They finished with 30 assists (to OKC’s 17), five players with 4+ assists, and multiple drive-and-kick sequences leading to 16 made threes (38%).

Daniss Jenkins quietly orchestrated much of it with 15 points and 6 assists, while Ausar Thompson added 5 assists, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, impacting every phase. The ball popped. The reads were quick. For long stretches, Detroit looked like the more cohesive offensive team.

 

4. OKC’s Supporting Cast Was Uneven, But Made Timely Plays

Outside of SGA, this wasn’t a dominant offensive showing from Oklahoma City. Chet Holmgren had 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Ajay Mitchell scored 14 points on 6-6 FT. The bench combined for just 29 total points, and yet, the impact plays mattered: 6 total team blocks, 9 steals, and held Detroit to just 40 points in the paint despite the Pistons’ physicality.

It wasn’t pretty, but OKC consistently strung together defensive stops at the exact moments Detroit needed one more bucket.

 

5. Physicality, Extra Possessions, And Chaos Defined This Game

This game was messy, physical, and borderline survival.

Detroit dominated the hustle categories:

  • +9 rebounding edge (46-42)
  • +9 offensive rebound advantage (15-6)
  • +13 assist differential

But Oklahoma City countered with efficiency and discipline, shooting 47% from the field vs. Detroit’s 42%, turning those extra possessions into fouls drawn and points at the line, and scoring 15 fast-break points vs. Detroit’s 9. In the end, it came down to this: Detroit created chaos. OKC capitalized on it.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
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