Victor Wembanyama Sounds Off About MVP-Caliber Night Against Bulls: “Today Wasn’t Perfect”

Despite posting an MVP-caliber performance against the Bulls, Victor Wembanyama wasn't completely satisfied with the showcase.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama has been making waves as one of the best players in the NBA this season. While posting another MVP-caliber performance to lead the Spurs to a 129-114 win over the Chicago Bulls, Wembanyama only strengthened his case as a candidate.

At the current juncture, many sources view Victor Wembanyama as the favorite to win the award. While Monday night’s performance will undoubtedly improve his position, during his postgame interview, the superstar didn’t seem completely sure of his display. When asked whether he wanted to assert himself as the MVP, he responded:

“Totally. It is my mindset. I think today wasn’t perfect. I mean, I think we should have won the game. But more than that, as a team, personally, I wish I was better. But still satisfying.”

Victor Wembanyama was nothing short of dominant against the Bulls. While setting the record for the fastest double-double in NBA history, he also continued to play a vital role on the defensive end. He eventually ended the night with a monster stat line of 41 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal on 17-27 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range.

Monday night’s performance helped the Spurs improve to 57-18 on the season. With San Antonio growing in stature as a legitimate title contender, Victor Wembanyama also solidifies his claim on the MVP award.

 

Victor Wembanyama Is Primed For The Playoffs

With a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, including a nine-game winning streak, the San Antonio Spurs are one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment. Geared to make a playoff appearance this season, the Spurs will be one of the teams to keep an eye on in the postseason.

One of the main reasons for their success has been Victor Wembanyama’s development. With the superstar preparing to make his first playoff appearance, he appeared confident in his ability to turn things up a notch once the postseason begins.

“I can see it happening. I’ll do whatever it takes,” Wembanyama stated, in response to being more aggressive in the playoffs.

In light of his 41-point outing, his third game with 40+ points this season, even the Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had to acknowledge the things the big man did differently.

“Thought he was in attack mode early,” Johnson commented. “I thought he tried to get to the rim. I thought we did a good job passing it to him.”

The Spurs have enjoyed considerable success with Wembanyama as the focal point. Given their 24-1 record in their last 25 games with him on the floor, it is impossible to overlook his impact on winning.

In a way, Victor Wembanyama must embrace a more aggressive approach at this point in the season. With only seven games left in the campaign, and with the Spurs only two games behind the first-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio could be gunning for the top spot in the West.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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