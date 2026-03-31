Nick Young Says NBA Will Blackball Jaden Ivey, Not Because Of LBGT, But Because Of ‘The Golden Child’ Stephen Curry

Nick Young reacts to Jaden Ivey situation, pointing to Stephen Curry comments as turning point.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Nick Young Says NBA Will Blackball Jaden Ivey, Not Because Of LBGT, But Because Of The Golden Child Stephen Curry
Credit: Fadeaway World

Nick Young didn’t hold back when reacting to the situation involving Jaden Ivey, and in his view, the fallout has less to do with controversy around comments and more to do with who those comments were directed at.

Speaking on Instagram, Young suggested that Ivey’s biggest mistake wasn’t the broader discussion around religion or the LGBTQ community, but calling out Stephen Curry directly.

“You take a stance like that, you’re done. I’m gonna tell you where you messed up at. It ain’t even about the community you was talking about. It’s the fact that your a** went at Stephen Curry.”

“You’re done. You said anything about that man? You said something about Steph Curry. Oh yeah, you talk about Steph Curry. You called him, you called the golden child, not a Christian. Oh yeah, God might even do something to you for that. God don’t play about him.”

“What other n***a you know that’s six feet and the best player in the NBA? Jaden Ivey, your best bet now is just be gay. Your best bet is just be gay. Like just f**k it. Next thing you know, you say, I talk about gays because I’m gay. Just say some s**t like that, because you’re done.”

“You talked about Steph Curry. Now you just got to get them on your side to come back. You want to come back to the league, you’re gonna have to do some Collison twins s**t. Don’t you ever talk about Steph Curry? You know God done blessed him, the NBA done blessed him. You done told God’s favorite child that he’s not a Christian. I can’t believe this s**t.”

“Yeah, so they did something to his food on the plane. You’re not supposed to eat the steak. Don’t eat the food. Don’t eat that meatloaf they give you on the plane. That’s what it is, y’all. He’s just a little messed up. I believe in God and all that, but even I know you don’t mess with God’s favorite.”

“Steph, he don’t mean it. He don’t mean it. It hurts when you get cut and s**t. I didn’t even want to get my ring after that. I was like, damn, man, I got cut. I can’t even, I don’t want to go get this ring. So let him fly, y’all. Let him fly. He don’t know what he talking about.”

The situation around Ivey has been building over time. It started with controversial Instagram messages, including one where he called Catholicism a false religion, which immediately drew concern and criticism.

That was followed by anti-LGBTQ remarks that added another layer to the backlash. Soon after, the Chicago Bulls waived him, a move that signaled how seriously the organization viewed the situation.

Ivey responded publicly, pushing back against the decision and questioning the timing, before escalating things further by calling out Curry. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan later addressed the decision, pointing to the overall situation rather than a single incident.

The debate around Ivey is still unfolding, and there are different ways to view it. Some focus on the content of his comments, others on the team’s response. Young added a different perspective, one centered on hierarchy and influence.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Jaden Ivey #31 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on February 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images) | Getty Images Billy Donovan Explains Bulls’ Decision To Waive Jaden Ivey
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