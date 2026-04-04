Video: Jaden Ivey Spotted Preaching On The Streets

Jaden Ivey sparks even further concern after being spotted preaching in public.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 07: Jaden Ivey #31 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on February 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Credit: Jayden Mack/Getty Images

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey has gone from preaching his beliefs on social media to now preaching on the streets. A clip has gone viral online of Ivey sharing his beliefs at what appears to be Toomer’s Corner in Auburn, Alabama.

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God,” Ivey said.

That is the sixth beatitude said to have been spoken by Jesus Christ during the Sermon on the Mount, recorded in Matthew 5:8. Ivey has been quite outspoken about his religious beliefs, and things are escalating now. Concerns are growing about his mental well-being with this latest episode.

Ivey first sparked concerns by making controversial comments on Instagram last weekend, with the most notable one being, “Catholicism is a false religion.” While that didn’t get him in trouble, what followed did.

Ivey made anti-LGBTQ comments on Instagram on Monday and was waived by the Bulls later that day. The 24-year-old had called out the NBA for promoting Pride Month, claiming they were celebrating unrighteousness. That was never going to go down well.

The Bulls’ citing conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for waiving him didn’t sit well with Ivey, though. He then went on to slam Stephen Curry, who has been vocal about his Christian faith, by claiming he doesn’t know Jesus.

As all this drama unfolded, a clip resurfaced on social media where Ivey claimed to have been sexually abused as a kid. He also stated he never felt true love growing up, which added to all the concerns. To go with that, Ivey then revealed he had almost committed suicide on multiple occasions, but didn’t go ahead by God’s grace.

It sure seems like Ivey needs help, but he does not believe there is anything wrong with him. He is going down a worrying path, though.

If Ivey continues to be on this path, his once-promising NBA career might well be over. The Detroit Pistons had selected him with the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he’d spend the first three and a half seasons of his career with the franchise. The Bulls then acquired Ivey from the Pistons on Feb. 3, 2026, and it seemed like a low-risk acquisition. That sure didn’t prove to be the case.

Ivey lasted less than two months in Chicago and played just four games for the Bulls. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in them, and his future is now uncertain.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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