Video: Jaden Ivey Spotted Preaching On The Streets

Former Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey has gone from preaching his beliefs on social media to now preaching on the streets. A clip has gone viral online of Ivey sharing his beliefs at what appears to be Toomer’s Corner in Auburn, Alabama.

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God,” Ivey said.

Jaden Ivey seen preaching on the streets (h/t @MrBuckBuckNBA) pic.twitter.com/psx4cMM7Sb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 5, 2026

That is the sixth beatitude said to have been spoken by Jesus Christ during the Sermon on the Mount, recorded in Matthew 5:8. Ivey has been quite outspoken about his religious beliefs, and things are escalating now. Concerns are growing about his mental well-being with this latest episode.

Ivey first sparked concerns by making controversial comments on Instagram last weekend, with the most notable one being, “Catholicism is a false religion.” While that didn’t get him in trouble, what followed did.

Ivey made anti-LGBTQ comments on Instagram on Monday and was waived by the Bulls later that day. The 24-year-old had called out the NBA for promoting Pride Month, claiming they were celebrating unrighteousness. That was never going to go down well.

The Bulls’ citing conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for waiving him didn’t sit well with Ivey, though. He then went on to slam Stephen Curry, who has been vocal about his Christian faith, by claiming he doesn’t know Jesus.

As all this drama unfolded, a clip resurfaced on social media where Ivey claimed to have been sexually abused as a kid. He also stated he never felt true love growing up, which added to all the concerns. To go with that, Ivey then revealed he had almost committed suicide on multiple occasions, but didn’t go ahead by God’s grace.

It sure seems like Ivey needs help, but he does not believe there is anything wrong with him. He is going down a worrying path, though.

If Ivey continues to be on this path, his once-promising NBA career might well be over. The Detroit Pistons had selected him with the fifth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he’d spend the first three and a half seasons of his career with the franchise. The Bulls then acquired Ivey from the Pistons on Feb. 3, 2026, and it seemed like a low-risk acquisition. That sure didn’t prove to be the case.

Ivey lasted less than two months in Chicago and played just four games for the Bulls. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in them, and his future is now uncertain.