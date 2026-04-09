Joel Embiid Likely Out Four Weeks With Appendicitis In Major Blow For 76ers

76ers star Joel Embiid was finally starting to gain some momentum on the court after a challenging regular season. Now, however, in light of his latest setback, all hopes of a healthy playoff run have completely evaporated.

According to a statement by the team on Thursday, Embiid is set to undergo surgery today to resolve a case of appendicitis. As the Sixers prepare to face the Rockets in Houston, Joel will be under the knife, and it could take weeks for him to recover.

“Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery this afternoon in Houston,” the statement read. “Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The 76ers didn’t reveal any potential return date, but one does not recover from surgery lightly. In the case of appendicitis, it involves the removal of an entire organ (appendix), with healing times dependent on various factors. In reality, the 76ers won’t know how Embiid responds to the surgery until after it’s done, and that means it’s still too early to announce a set timetable.

At the very least, we can estimate that it will take 4-6 weeks to fully recover. While the pain may be manageable, the risk of abdominal strain during jumping and physical contact requires at least four weeks for a safe return to competition. It puts Embiid out of action for the rest of the regular season and likely the first round as well, unless Philadelphia can extend the series.

Before going down, Embiid was having a solid campaign, with averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, but injuries are once again preventing his success. Due to various setbacks, he’s been limited to 38 games this season and just 96 over the last three seasons.

Without their star big man, the road just got tougher for the 76ers, but they are not going to sulk in their misfortune. With Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Kelly Oubre Jr., the 76ers still have enough talent to compete with the best teams in the East. Plus, with Paul George’s recent resurgence, they have a veteran three-and-d player on the wing who can raise their ceiling further.

At 43-36, the 76ers have proven that they don’t need Embiid to be competitive. While his presence at the center spot would have surely helped their odds, only a foolish team would count them out now. Despite injuries, a 25-game suspension, and constant instability, the 76ers have weathered the challenges well, and they have confidence in where they stand.

As for Embiid, while the possibility exists that he may yet return, 76ers fans know not to hold their breath. Since being drafted third overall in 2014, Joel Embiid has always been fragile, and that’s only getting worse now that he’s 32 with a decade of mileage running up and down the court. With another four years and $242 million left on his contract, the Sixers can’t just cut their losses, and that means Embiid’s best course is to start the recovery process now to be healthy for next season.