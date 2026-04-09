Joel Embiid Likely Out Four Weeks With Appendicitis In Major Blow For 76ers

76ers star Joel Embiid will undergo surgery in Houston, who now faces multi-week absence.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

76ers star Joel Embiid was finally starting to gain some momentum on the court after a challenging regular season. Now, however, in light of his latest setback, all hopes of a healthy playoff run have completely evaporated.

According to a statement by the team on Thursday, Embiid is set to undergo surgery today to resolve a case of appendicitis. As the Sixers prepare to face the Rockets in Houston, Joel will be under the knife, and it could take weeks for him to recover.

“Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery this afternoon in Houston,” the statement read. “Further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

The 76ers didn’t reveal any potential return date, but one does not recover from surgery lightly. In the case of appendicitis, it involves the removal of an entire organ (appendix), with healing times dependent on various factors. In reality, the 76ers won’t know how Embiid responds to the surgery until after it’s done, and that means it’s still too early to announce a set timetable.

At the very least, we can estimate that it will take 4-6 weeks to fully recover. While the pain may be manageable, the risk of abdominal strain during jumping and physical contact requires at least four weeks for a safe return to competition. It puts Embiid out of action for the rest of the regular season and likely the first round as well, unless Philadelphia can extend the series.

Before going down, Embiid was having a solid campaign, with averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, but injuries are once again preventing his success. Due to various setbacks, he’s been limited to 38 games this season and just 96 over the last three seasons.

Without their star big man, the road just got tougher for the 76ers, but they are not going to sulk in their misfortune. With Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Kelly Oubre Jr., the 76ers still have enough talent to compete with the best teams in the East. Plus, with Paul George’s recent resurgence, they have a veteran three-and-d player on the wing who can raise their ceiling further.

At 43-36, the 76ers have proven that they don’t need Embiid to be competitive. While his presence at the center spot would have surely helped their odds, only a foolish team would count them out now. Despite injuries, a 25-game suspension, and constant instability, the 76ers have weathered the challenges well, and they have confidence in where they stand.

As for Embiid, while the possibility exists that he may yet return, 76ers fans know not to hold their breath. Since being drafted third overall in 2014, Joel Embiid has always been fragile, and that’s only getting worse now that he’s 32 with a decade of mileage running up and down the court. With another four years and $242 million left on his contract, the Sixers can’t just cut their losses, and that means Embiid’s best course is to start the recovery process now to be healthy for next season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Chet Holmgren (7) reacts against the Timberwolves in the second half during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Chet Holmgren Has Never Finished Worse Than A No. 1 Seed In His Career
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like