Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Houston Rockets host the Philadelphia 76ers at the Toyota Center on Thursday, April 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Rockets are 50-29 and fifth in the West with a 28-10 home record, while the 76ers are 43-36 and eighth in the East with a 21-18 road record.

The Rockets picked up a 119-105 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, their seventh win in a row. Meanwhile, the 76ers are coming off a 115-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. This will be the second and final matchup of the season between the inter-conference Playoff contenders, with the 76ers winning 128-122 the last time these teams faced off on January 22, 2026.

The Rockets are led by Kevin Durant, who’s averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his first full season with the franchise, hoping to be named to an All-NBA team. Another All-NBA hopeful on the Rockets is his co-star Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 20.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season.

The 76ers are led by guard Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 28.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season. Former MVP Joel Embiid has struggled with injuries for yet another season, but is averaging 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

This is a compelling matchup between two teams still fighting for seeding in their respective Conferences. The Rockets have a golden opportunity to take control of the No. 4 seed in the West, given the current state of the Lakers, while the 76ers need to win all their remaining games if they want to have a shot at securing a top-six seed in the East.

Injury Report

Rockets

Steven Adams: Out (ankle)

Fred VanVleet: Out (knee)

76ers

Johni Broome: Out (right knee surgery recovery)

Cameron Payne: Out (right hamstring strain)

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The Rockets have proven their excellence in certain aspects of the game, which no other team can compete with them in. They’re the best rebounding team in the NBA, grabbing 48.0 total rebounds per game. Naturally, this also lends to them being the league leaders in offensive rebounds (15.0). They’re a top-five team when it comes to shot-blocking (5.8 BPG) and score 45.8% for all their points in the paint, so interior domination is going to be the biggest advantage that the Rockets rely on.

The Rockets have a 112.2 defensive rating this season. They restrict opponents to 35.1% shooting from three on the season, the fifth-best mark in the NBA. The Rockets also tend to defend with great discipline, sending free-throw shooters to the line only 22.2 times per game. They give up the fourth-fewest points in the NBA per game (109.9), so they’ll hope they can contain the 76ers’ dynamic offense.

The Rockets also have the edge as an outside-shooting unit, at least in terms of efficiency. Their team-wide 36.7% from three ranks as the eighth-best in the NBA, but their 31.4 three-point attempts per game rank as the third-fewest in the NBA. If they can find more natural outside scoring opportunities, the Rockets are basically unstoppable.

If you look at Houston’s momentum right now, it looks like they might be unbeatable. They have a 129.7 offensive and 112.5 defensive rating over their seven-game win streak, with the franchise getting into the perfect rhythm at the perfect time, with the Playoffs starting in 10 days.

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The 76ers are one of the best teams in the NBA at stopping opponents from scoring off turnovers, only giving up 16.7 points per game off turnovers. This is due to their consistent offensive game plan, limiting turnovers to just 13.7 turnovers per game, the fifth-best mark in the NBA. Philadelphia also pushes opponents into making turnovers with their 9.0 steals per game, so they’ll hope they can make something happen in transition offense.

They will have the best guard on the court, as Maxey has proven himself to be a capable one-man offensive engine this season. He leads the NBA in minutes and has been the driving force behind the 76ers’ 114.6 offensive rating on the season. The Rockets will hope defensive menace Amen Thompson can slow Maxey down, but the speedy guard might have the exact skills needed to break Houston’s intimidating defensive structure down.

It’s hard to ignore how much more a win would mean to the 76ers right now. They’re already coming off two losses they couldn’t afford and are currently one game behind the No. 6 seed in the East. They’re also just half a game ahead of the No. 9 seed, so they can’t afford to lose a single game until the teams around them have fallen off themselves.

The Rockets have more chances at securing the No. 4 seed in the West, but a single loss could ruin the 76ers’ hopes of a top-six seed. Playing with this added hunger might be the biggest advantage they could have over Houston.

X-Factors

Jabari Smith Jr. has been coming into his own late in the season, averaging 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last seven games. This is much better than the 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds on the season that he’s been averaging. The 23-year-old is a proven two-way threat, taking on extremely challenging defensive matchups while finding ways to be a consistent offensive contributor for the franchise, cementing himself as the No. 3 option on the court.

Amen Thompson will have a huge task on his hands in the Maxey matchup. The third-year guard’s skill as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA will be tested, but he could make the biggest difference offensively. Even though he still can’t shoot threes, Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season.

Paul George has been the definition of an x-factor for the 76ers since returning from his 25-game suspension two weeks ago. George is averaging 7.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season, but has averaged 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists since returning from suspension. He’s found a role as an undersized power forward who is making a huge impact on both ends of the court. While his consistency is still iffy, George can dominate if he gets hot on the floor.

VJ Edgecombe has been a standout rookie for the 76ers, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists this season. While he won’t be in the Rookie of the Year race, the 20-year-old swingman can be the difference-maker in this clash. Excelling against Houston’s defense is a challenge for veterans, let alone a rookie. But if Edgecombe can find his place on the court in this clash, the 76ers will have a better chance at winning than many assume.

Prediction

This will be a great clash between two motivated teams with a winning incentive driving them forward. Having a game between two teams actively trying to win this late in the season is a rarity in the NBA’s tanking era. Even with the competition, we predict Houston will win this game. They have been on fire while the 76ers have looked unsteady in recent losses. Unless there’s some major shooting variance we see on the court, Houston should have the pieces required to pull this one off.

Prediction: Rockets 113, 76ers 106