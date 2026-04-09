Nickeil Alexander-Walker Emerges As The Frontrunner For The Most Improved Player Award

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker garnered significant interest as a potential target in free agency. While several teams were eyeing him, in a swift move, the Atlanta Hawks stepped in to acquire the guard, offering him a four-year, $62 million deal.

At the time that Nickeil Alexander-Walker joined the Atlanta Hawks, he was expected to be a role player off the bench. Although things fell apart midway through the season, this emerged as an opportunity for Alexander-Walker to assert himself as a significant contributor.

While the 27-year-old is known for being a solid two-way player and perimeter threat, this season has been a breakout year for him. After earning a larger role in the rotation, he grew in stature. Now, he is heavily favored to win the Most Improved Player award.

For the majority of the season, it seemed likely that Hawks star Jalen Johnson would be the favorite to win the MIP award, especially since he earned his first All-Star selection this year. But considering the sheer uptick in production by Alexander-Walker, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game last season, it is understandable why he is the favorite.

In 77 appearances this season, Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. While he has consistently been in the starting lineup for the Hawks, he has earned more opportunities to score.

In his last 10 outings, he has posted 24.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 53.6% from the field and 46.3% from three-point range. During this period, the Hawks have logged a solid 7-3 record, too.

Unlike the Rookie of the Year race, the MIP appears to be a landslide, pointing to how drastic the shift has been for Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Having shown more upside than expected, it is likely that he will remain a vital asset for the Hawks moving forward.

Given the way things played out early in the season, it appeared as if the Hawks would be cruising for another mediocre finish. However, behind the performances of Jalen Johnson and a revitalized young core, the Hawks took the East by storm, rising to fifth in the East (45-25) after a late surge.

Currently, Atlanta seems primed to make a playoff appearance, its first since the 2022-23 season. While they have a solid blend of young talent and veteran experience, the Hawks will need players like Nickeil-Alexander-Walker to contribute consistently to improve their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Unlike the West, the fifth and sixth seeds in the East are still up for grabs. Since the Hawks have lost two games in a row, there may be some concerns about their position. With upcoming games against the Cleveland Cavaliers (home) and the Miami Heat (away), the Hawks must rally together to secure a top-six berth.