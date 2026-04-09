Former Jazz Center Greg Ostertag Is A Candidate For Mayoral Elections In Texas

Greg Ostertag is stepping into a completely new arena as the former Utah Jazz center is now reportedly running for mayor in Mount Vernon, Texas, a small town of around 3,000 people east of Dallas. After more than a decade in the NBA, Ostertag has shifted his focus to community life, business, and now public service.

Ostertag has been living in Mount Vernon for several years. He owns and operates Tag’s Hometown Bar and Grill, a local restaurant that has become a central part of the town. Beyond business, he has been involved in efforts to support and revive the local community. His campaign reflects that connection. He is not running as a former athlete. He is running as a resident and business owner who understands the town’s needs.

His move into politics comes after a quiet post-retirement life. Since leaving the NBA, Ostertag has embraced a slower pace, spending time on his farm and with his family. Reports over the years have described him as someone who enjoys rural living, far removed from the spotlight of professional basketball.

Before this chapter, Ostertag built a long NBA career. Drafted in 1995, he spent the majority of his 11 seasons with the Utah Jazz, becoming a key part of their frontcourt during the late 1990s and early 2000s. At 7 feet 2 inches, he was known for his size, rim protection, and physical presence in the paint.

His best season came in 1999-2000, when he averaged 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. While he was never a primary scorer, his defensive impact made him valuable. Over his career, Ostertag averaged 4.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

He played alongside stars like Karl Malone and John Stockton during Utah’s competitive years, including multiple deep playoff runs. His role was clear. Protect the rim, rebound, and do the physical work that does not always show up in headlines.

Financially, Ostertag earned an estimated $48.5 million during his NBA career. His net worth of reported $20 million has been supported by those earnings, along with his post-retirement business ventures.

Now, his focus is entirely different. Instead of anchoring a defense, he is looking to lead a town. His campaign is rooted in local involvement, small business experience, and a hands-on approach to community life.

For Greg Ostertag, the transition makes sense. He has already spent years building connections in Mount Vernon. Running for mayor is simply the next step in that journey.