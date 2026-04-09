Kawhi Leonard’s Brother Continues With Strong Performances At The Pangos All-American Preview Camp

Zion Leonard making his own name with standout Pangos camp performance.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zion Leonard is starting to make noise on his own. The younger brother of Kawhi Leonard delivered another strong showing, this time at the Pangos All-American Preview Camp. The 6’1 guard from the Class of 2027 stood out as one of the more overlooked prospects in Southern California, continuing a steady rise that has picked up momentum over the past year.

There are no detailed stats available from the camp, but the impact was clear. Zion played with confidence, control, and pace. He looked comfortable handling the ball, initiating offense, and creating his own shots. That stood out in a setting filled with high-level young talent.

 

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His game differs from his brother’s in style. While Kawhi built his reputation as a dominant two-way forward, Zion operates as a guard. He handles the ball more, reads defenses, and plays through pick-and-roll situations. His ability to break down defenders off the dribble and get to his spots has become one of his biggest strengths.

This showing at Pangos adds to what he has already done this season. Earlier this year, Zion had a breakout performance at the Real Run Winter Classic, where he dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in an overtime win. That game helped put him on the radar. This camp performance reinforced it.

Coaches in the region have started to take notice. Zion’s development as a decision-maker has improved, and his leadership is becoming more visible. He is still growing physically, but his frame suggests room for strength and athletic gains. That will be important as he continues to face bigger and stronger competition.

 

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Recruiting interest is still in the early stages, which is expected for a 2027 prospect. However, performances like this will keep his name in conversations. He is building a profile as a guard who can control tempo, score efficiently, and compete on both ends.

The Leonard name brings attention, but Zion is earning his own respect. He is not relying on his brother’s legacy. Zion is building his own path.

At this stage, the focus remains simple. Keep improving, performing, and proving he belongs among the top guards in his class. If this trajectory continues, Zion Leonard will not stay overlooked for long.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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