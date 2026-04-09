Kawhi Leonard’s Brother Continues With Strong Performances At The Pangos All-American Preview Camp

Zion Leonard is starting to make noise on his own. The younger brother of Kawhi Leonard delivered another strong showing, this time at the Pangos All-American Preview Camp. The 6’1 guard from the Class of 2027 stood out as one of the more overlooked prospects in Southern California, continuing a steady rise that has picked up momentum over the past year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hoop Spill 🏀🎥 (@thehoopspill)

There are no detailed stats available from the camp, but the impact was clear. Zion played with confidence, control, and pace. He looked comfortable handling the ball, initiating offense, and creating his own shots. That stood out in a setting filled with high-level young talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕸️🦍🏀✝️ (@_zion2)

His game differs from his brother’s in style. While Kawhi built his reputation as a dominant two-way forward, Zion operates as a guard. He handles the ball more, reads defenses, and plays through pick-and-roll situations. His ability to break down defenders off the dribble and get to his spots has become one of his biggest strengths.

This showing at Pangos adds to what he has already done this season. Earlier this year, Zion had a breakout performance at the Real Run Winter Classic, where he dropped 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in an overtime win. That game helped put him on the radar. This camp performance reinforced it.

Coaches in the region have started to take notice. Zion’s development as a decision-maker has improved, and his leadership is becoming more visible. He is still growing physically, but his frame suggests room for strength and athletic gains. That will be important as he continues to face bigger and stronger competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕸️🦍🏀✝️ (@_zion2)

Recruiting interest is still in the early stages, which is expected for a 2027 prospect. However, performances like this will keep his name in conversations. He is building a profile as a guard who can control tempo, score efficiently, and compete on both ends.

The Leonard name brings attention, but Zion is earning his own respect. He is not relying on his brother’s legacy. Zion is building his own path.

At this stage, the focus remains simple. Keep improving, performing, and proving he belongs among the top guards in his class. If this trajectory continues, Zion Leonard will not stay overlooked for long.