Chet Holmgren Has Never Finished Worse Than A No. 1 Seed In His Career

Chet Holmgren has built one of the most unique streaks in modern basketball. At every level he has played, his team has finished as the No. 1 seed. Not once has he entered a postseason from any other position.

The run started at Minnehaha Academy. From 2018 to 2021, Holmgren led the program to four straight No. 1 seeds. He dominated as a two-way force, combining elite rim protection with guard skills. By his senior year, he averaged around 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 4.7 blocks per game. Minnehaha consistently controlled its schedule and entered every postseason as the top team in its class.

In 2022, Holmgren moved to Gonzaga University. The transition did not slow him down. Gonzaga finished 28-4 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks while shooting 60.7% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range. He anchored one of the best defenses in college basketball and elevated a title contender.

His NBA path began after being selected second overall in the 2022 draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. His rookie season in 2023 never happened due to a Lisfranc foot injury. That remains the only gap in his timeline.

Once he stepped on the floor, the pattern returned.

In 2024, Holmgren played his first NBA season and helped Oklahoma City secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting efficiently from the field and spacing the floor. The Thunder finished with one of the best records in the league, built around a young core.

In 2025, the Thunder took another leap. They finished as the No. 1 seed again, with a record of 68-14. Holmgren averaged around 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks playing just 32 games last season, but he came back before the playoffs. The Thunder also managed to clinch their first title since moving to Oklahoma and were dominant in the playoffs.

Now in 2026, Oklahoma City has locked up the No. 1 seed once again, securing the best record in the NBA for the second straight year as they stand 64-16 with two games to go. Holmgren has continued his rise, averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. His efficiency, rim protection, and ability to stretch the floor remain central to the Thunder’s system.

The team’s consistency tells the story. Oklahoma City sits at the top of the league standings, with over 60 wins again, powered by a balanced roster and elite defense. Holmgren’s streak stands out because it spans every level—high school, college, and NBA, with different teammates and systems, but the same result.

Holmgren’s skill set explains it. He protects the rim at an elite level and handles the ball like a guard. Chet spaces the floor and fits next to stars and raises a team’s ceiling without dominating usage.

Very few players bring that kind of portability. Even fewer pair it with winning at this level. Through every stage of his career, Holmgren has walked into the postseason from the top. Not once has he entered as anything less than the No. 1 seed.