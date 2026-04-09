NBA Legend Paul Pierce Thinks Nikola Jokic’s Latest Record Is Harder Than Scoring 100 Points

Nikola Jokic's historic 2025-26 NBA season might not lead to an MVP, but it might have created a new unbreakable NBA record.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic is having one of the greatest statistical seasons in NBA history. Jokic is averaging 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists in the 2025-26 NBA season, becoming the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double in consecutive seasons. The Denver Nuggets center is once again one of the frontrunners in the MVP conversation, but with a week left in the regular season, it seems a fourth MVP is unlikely for the Serbian center.

The odds-on-favorite to win MVP for a second consecutive season is OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, averaging 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. The Thunder have secured the No. 1 seed in the West and the best record in the NBA, and Gilgeous-Alexander received 88 first-place votes on ESPN’s recent MVP straw poll.

NBA legend Paul Pierce doesn’t want Jokic’s historic season to be forgotten, as the Serbian center is going to become the first-ever player to lead the league in rebounds and assists. On the ‘No Fouls Given’ podcast, Pierce was stunned to see the MVP race be almost unanimously in Shai’s favor. The 2008 Finals MVP also declared that we would see a player score 100 points in a game before we see someone lead the league in both rebounds and assists.

“You’ll have a better chance of scoring 100 points in a game than having a guy lead the league in assists and rebounds. “Does that not weigh anything? This is not a knock on SGA; it just shouldn’t be this type of disparity. It should be a lot closer.”

The closest player we’ve seen to leading the league in both rebounds and assists is Russell Westbrook in one of the four seasons he averaged a triple-double. However, Westbrook never came close to leading the league in rebounds in those years.

Jokic has a 1.0 assist per game lead over second-place Cade Cunningham and a 1.0 rebound per game lead over second-place Karl-Anthony Towns. Neither player will catch Jokic before the end of the season, so his record-breaking season is all but secured. Jokic is also eighth in the NBA in points per game, putting a bow on what’s been an individual season we might never see again.

Given that we just saw Bam Adebayo score 83 points without being particularly efficient or being a high-volume three-point shooter, it’s not far-fetched to say a player might score 100 points in a game soon. However, it doesn’t look like there’s a transcendent center like Jokic who could even hope to lead the league in assists and rebounds.

The only player in the NBA who could hope to have a similar season is Luka Doncic, but it’s hard to picture how he would be able to consistently average over 12 rebounds a game for a season to lead the league in this stat over the centers. It isn’t hard to imagine Doncic leading the league in assists, but rebounds would be his challenge, especially in the Victor Wembanyama era.

Even with Jokic’s incredible numbers, he might finish third in the MVP race behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama, as those two have led their teams to better winning records. This might be a reductive way to award the MVP, but it seems like it will be the criterion that causes this Jokic season to potentially be forgotten in the sea of incredible seasons he’s had over his career.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Skip Bayless Finally Speaks On Why He Averaged Just 1.4 Points Per Game In A High School Skip Bayless Finally Speaks On Why He Averaged Just 1.4 Points Per Game In A High School
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like