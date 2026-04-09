Skip Bayless Finally Speaks On Why He Averaged Just 1.4 Points Per Game In A High School

Skip Bayless has never hidden from the stat that follows him everywhere. He averaged just 1.4 points per game in high school. Now, he has finally explained why. Speaking on VladTV with DJ Vlad, Bayless broke down how his basketball journey shifted the moment he reached Northwest High School Oklahoma City.

He stood around 5 feet 10 inches tall and played as a guard, built more on quickness and shooting instincts than size or physical dominance. There are no official full stat logs from that era, but his widely cited average sits at 1.4 points per game during his varsity career.

“So, I was really good at basketball in eighth and ninth grade. From eighth to ninth, you go across the street to the big high school, and they had a very successful program with a very successful coach. I was no longer coached by the coach who loved me in eighth grade.”

“All of a sudden, I’m at the high school, and the coach never liked me. I don’t know why. I can guess. I was run and gun. I would dribble past half court and jack it up, and there was no three-point line yet. So I’m shooting three-point shots that count as two, and the math didn’t work for my high school coach.”

“I don’t blame him, but it was just my nature to shoot. In eighth grade, the coach loved it because we were beating a lot of ninth-grade teams. We would just run and shoot because we were athletic. But in high school, it was meat and potatoes basketball. A lot of banging the ball into the post to the big guys. So I didn’t fit to start with.”

“Then my junior year, the coach’s name was Don Van Pool. He transferred in from another high school in Oklahoma City called Southeast. I was at Northwest High School, and he brought in his son, Donny Van Pool. I saw the handwriting on the wall.”

“When I was a senior, I thought I would be a starter. I should have been a starter. Instead, Donny Van Pool started ahead of me, and it tore my heart out. He took all my minutes. I came off the bench.”

“I had a few decent games, but mostly I was just playing defense. It was pretty much a disaster. Baseball was good for me. I was a good player. I lettered as a sophomore and started in my junior and senior years. That was fun. But basketball was a disaster.”

Bayless said he was surprised he even averaged 1.4 points. He had a few games where he scored five points. Those moments helped his average. In many other games, he did not take a shot at all. Those zeros dragged everything down.

In the same interview, Bayless added deeper personal context. He revealed he was raised for long stretches by a Black woman named Katie Bell Henderson because both of his parents struggled with alcoholism. He described his home as unstable, with both parents dealing with alcohol problems while working in the restaurant business.

Still, basketball was only part of his story. Bayless found more success in baseball. He lettered as a sophomore and started in his junior and senior years. That sport gave him confidence and consistent playing time, something basketball never did at that level.

After high school, Bayless attended Vanderbilt University, where he focused on academics and journalism rather than pursuing a basketball career. His playing days ended at the high school level.

There is also context around competition. High school basketball in Oklahoma during that era produced tough, physical teams. Systems were rigid as coaches prioritized discipline over freedom. Guards who did not fit the mold often struggled to find rhythm.

The result shows up in the stat sheet. 1.4 points per game looks like failure. His explanation shows something else. A player stuck in the wrong system, with limited opportunity, trying to survive each possession. Years later, that number still gets mentioned. Now, the full story is clear.