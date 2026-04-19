Joel Embiid Might Miss Entire 76ers’ First-Round Matchup Against Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid's recovery from appendicitis has led to a concerning update for the franchise before their first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping to beat the Boston Celtics in a Playoff series for the first time since 1982, with the Celtics winning the last six Playoff series matchups against their divisional rivals. The Celtics enter their 2026 NBA Playoffs first-round matchup against the 76ers as the No. 2 seed and favorites to advance.

The 76ers need former MVP Joel Embiid to be at his best to help overcome a dangerous Celtics squad. However, Embiid had already been ruled out for the first two games of the series as he recovers from an appendectomy (appendix removal surgery). It is an unfortunately timed non-basketball injury, but it seems like the recovery timeline for the 32-year-old center is far from certain right now.

ESPN’s Jorge Sedano shared an update on Embiid’s status before Game 1 between the 76ers and Celtics, revealing that a return in the first round hasn’t been ruled out. However, Embiid is yet to resume basketball activities as a whole, which might make it hard for the center to return to the court in time.

“It doesn’t look like we’ll see him anytime soon because he’s still recovering from that surgery. We asked him about a potential return during the series, and he said they’re not ruling it out. But this is something that’s touch-and-go. He hasn’t started basketball activities or anything.”

Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season, missing 44 games due to various injuries he sustained over the year. Embiid is one of the most injury-prone superstars in modern NBA history, but appendicitis isn’t really something he could’ve controlled. It’s an illness and might be the second-most surprising physical setback Embiid has suffered in his career, behind the Bell’s Palsy that he played through in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The 76ers have never been past the second round in the Embiid era, with this season likely not going their way, given their seeding situation and the injury to Embiid. They have a really difficult first-round opponent who has beaten them multiple times in recent Playoff matchups. The 76ers wouldn’t be favored to win this series even if Embiid were healthy, let alone if he misses the entire series.

There is a silver lining that 76ers fans could hold onto. Since recovery from surgery has a stricter timeline for physical activity to ensure a full recovery, Embiid likely could skip the usual ramp-up procedure upon return from injury, since it isn’t a joint, muscle, or bone-related injury.

There is a higher chance Embiid returns to basketball activities in the practices before a game rather than following the typical procedure of going from individual workouts to three-on-three workouts before graduating to five-on-five and an NBA game. With it being an illness more than an injury, 76ers fans will keep their fingers crossed that their franchise center is pushing to make a return as soon as possible.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Dec 10, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The LA Clippers won 123-119 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images Kevin Garnett Had Teammate Step On Tim Duncan Mats Before Watching Film Till 7 AM
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like