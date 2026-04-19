Kevin Garnett Had Teammate Step On Tim Duncan Mats Before Watching Film Till 7 AM

Kevin Garnett’s obsession with Tim Duncan reveals extreme preparation and rivalry mindset.

Vishwesha Kumar
6 Min Read
Dec 10, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The LA Clippers won 123-119 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Kevin Garnett built his reputation on intensity, preparation, and emotional edge. A story shared by Terrell Brandon gives a clear look at how far that mindset went, especially when it came to his rivalry with Tim Duncan.

Speaking on the ‘Garage with Peace’ podcast, Brandon described a moment that felt extreme even by NBA standards. It started with a phone call at 2 a.m.

“He called me one night. He’s like, you busy? I’m like, man, it’s two o’clock in the morning. I’m asleep. What’s up? He said, come to the house. Click. I’m like, you’ve never done this. So remember, this is before Google, so I had to call information and find where he lived. I knew his address. I get to his house.”

“It’s freezing outside, Minnesota. Snow everywhere, and I’m nervous because I don’t know what’s going on. So I grab something real quick, like, what’s going on? It’s two in the morning. He’s outside with a wife-beater on, just standing there. I get out the car. I said, what’s up, man? He said, turn the car off. I walk up. I said, everything cool?”

“He said, nah, man, we got San Antonio Spurs in a couple of days. He had Tim Duncan floor mats at the front door. He said, go to the snow and get your Timberland boots and put it on his face. I’m like, you don’t have me here at 2:30 in the morning for this. He’s dead serious. He hated Tim Duncan. Anybody who challenged him, he respected them so much that he hated them. “

“So I go to the snow. He said, no, come to the back. We go to the back, and he has another one. He said, yeah, hit that one too. I said, you good now? He said, no, man, come in. We go inside. He has a theater. I’m like, okay. We start watching film. It’s like five in the morning. He’s asking me, what do you want me to do? We keep rewinding it.”

“I said, first of all, call Flip and tell him we don’t have practice tomorrow. He said, what? I said, you’re not going to have me here all day and then go to practice at nine. Call him right now. We sat there until seven in the morning, going over the pick and roll over and over.”

“Avery Johnson is guarding me, Tim Duncan or David Robinson is guarding him. He keeps asking me what to do. I said, you got to pop. You keep rolling, but you have a jumper. Pop, and I’ll throw it to you. As soon as I come off, I’ll hit you. Splash. Next game, KG…”

To understand the weight of this story, it helps to look at Brandon’s career. He was a two-time All-Star point guard and one of the most steady floor generals of his era. Across his career, Brandon averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Minnesota Timberwolves. When he joined Minnesota in 1999, he became Garnett’s primary playmaker. The two formed a strong on-court partnership until injuries forced Brandon into early retirement in 2002.

During those years, Brandon helped stabilize the offense around Garnett. He controlled tempo, ran pick and roll sets, and allowed Garnett to expand his game. That is why Garnett trusted him enough to call him in the middle of the night before a major matchup.

The rivalry between Garnett and Duncan defined an era. Duncan held the edge in results, finishing with a 33–19 overall record, including 27–17 in the regular season and 6–2 in the playoffs. His numbers in those matchups were 19.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks. Garnett still produced at a high level, averaging 19.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.9 blocks.

Their styles could not have been more different. Duncan relied on calm execution and discipline. Garnett thrived on emotion and energy. That contrast fueled years of competition and tension.

Garnett has never hidden how he felt about that rivalry. He has openly said he believed he was better than Duncan. He also shared stories about his trash-talk approach, explaining how he tried to get under opponents’ skin. Duncan, on the other hand, responded in his own way. After retirement, he subtly described his game by saying he was not someone who yelled, pushed, or tried to win by any means necessary, a clear contrast to Garnett’s style.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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