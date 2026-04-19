Detroit Pistons Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Detroit Pistons enter the 2026 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60–22 record, completing one of the most unexpected rises in recent league history. They finished with the ninth-best offensive rating, second-best defensive rating, and second-best net rating, which shows a team built on balance, discipline, and identity.

Under head coach J. B. Bickerstaff, Detroit has shifted from one of the worst franchises in the league into a legitimate contender in just two seasons.

Starters

Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed

Cade Cunningham has led the charge and emerged as an MVP candidate. He averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 9.9 assists while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range. His season briefly faced uncertainty due to a collapsed lung, but he returned in time for the playoffs and is fully available. His ability to control pace, read defenses, and create for others defines Detroit’s offense.

Ausar Thompson has become a defensive anchor on the perimeter. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting an efficient 52.5% from the field. His versatility allows Detroit to switch across positions, disrupt passing lanes, and pressure opposing ball handlers.

Duncan Robinson provides essential spacing. He averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.0% from three. His presence forces defenses to stay attached, opening driving lanes for Cunningham and post opportunities for Duren.

Tobias Harris adds veteran stability. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 46.9% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three. He does not dominate possessions but consistently makes the right play, whether that is scoring, spacing, or defending.

Jalen Duren anchors the interior and has taken a major leap. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 65.0% from the field. His efficiency around the rim and presence on the glass give Detroit a consistent interior advantage on both ends.

Bench

Dannis Jenkins, Marcus Sasser, Caris LeVert, Chaz Lanier, Kevin Huerter, JaVonte Grreen, Ron Holland, Tolu Smith, Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed

The bench unit adds depth and flexibility. Dennis Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.8% from the field and 37.4% from three. He provides secondary playmaking when Cunningham sits.

Marcus Sasser contributed 5.2 points and 2.0 assists, offering quick scoring bursts. Caris LeVert added 7.4 points and 2.7 rebounds, giving Detroit another shot creator in isolation situations. Kevin Huerter averaged 8.2 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field, though his three-point percentage dipped to 29.4%. Even so, his reputation as a shooter still impacts defensive spacing.

Ron Holland averaged 8.2 points and around 4.0 rebounds, bringing energy and athleticism. Isaiah Stewart provides toughness off the bench with 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 55.0% from the field and 33.3% from three. His physicality sets the tone in second units.

Additional depth includes JaVonte Green, Chaz Lanier, and Tolu Smith, who will see limited minutes depending on matchups.

Closing Lineup

Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed

Detroit’s closing lineup typically features Cunningham, Thompson, Robinson, Harris, and Duren. This group balances defense, size, and shot creation. In certain situations, Bickerstaff may insert LeVert for additional scoring or Stewart for defensive matchups, but the core five remain the foundation.

The Pistons’ identity is clear. They defend at an elite level, control tempo through Cunningham, and generate efficient looks inside with Duren while maintaining spacing through Robinson and Harris. Their ability to switch defensively and protect the rim makes them difficult to exploit over a series.

Road To The NBA Finals

Their playoff path begins against the Orlando Magic. The season series was split 2–2, but Detroit enters as the stronger and more complete team. Orlando’s offensive inconsistency plays directly into Detroit’s defensive strengths, giving the Pistons a clear advantage.

In the second round, they are likely to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The season series was also split 2–2, making this a more competitive matchup. Cleveland brings offensive firepower, but Detroit’s defense and depth could tilt the series.

A potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics or New York Knicks presents the biggest challenge. Detroit held a 3–1 advantage over Boston and a 3–0 edge over New York in the regular season, but playoff intensity presents a different test.

Detroit is no longer a rebuilding story. They are a complete team with structure, depth, and a clear leader. Their rotation is deep, their defense travels, and their offense is controlled. If Cunningham maintains his level and Duren dominates inside, the Pistons have a real path to the NBA Finals.