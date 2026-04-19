Thunder vs. Suns Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 1 starts Sunday, April 19, at 3:30 PM ET at Paycom Center. The Thunder enter as the No. 1 seed in the West after a 64-18 season. The Suns arrive as the No. 8 seed after winning in the Play-In. This is an expected favorite-versus-survivor setup, at least on paper.

The path into the series was different for both teams. The Suns lost their first Play-In game to the Trail Blazers, then stayed alive by beating the Warriors 111-96 behind 36 points from Jalen Green, 20 points and eight assists from Devin Booker, and 19 points, nine rebounds, and six steals from Jordan Goodwin. The Thunder had the week off after locking up the top seed.

The regular-season series went 3-2 to the Thunder, but that record needs context. The Thunder won the three more serious meetings by 4, 49, and 27 points. The Suns took one close game in early January and then won the regular-season finale, though both teams rested most of their main players in that last matchup. The broad read is simple: the Thunder handled this matchup more often when the main groups were involved.

Injury Report

Thunder

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Suns

Grayson Allen: Questionable (left hamstring strain)

Mark Williams: Questionable (left foot soreness)

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The season numbers are enough to explain why the Thunder are favored. They finished first in defensive rating at 107.7 and first in net rating at plus-11.1. They were also top five on offense. That is title-level balance, not just a good regular season. Against a lower seed, that usually means one thing: if the game stays normal, the better team should control it.

The second broad edge is still Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Suns’ main defensive issue all year was inside the arc, where opponents shot 55.6% on twos. That is exactly where Gilgeous-Alexander lives. If he gets to his spots, the whole series starts bending quickly.

From there, Game 1 becomes a matchup problem. The Suns likely start with Dillon Brooks on Gilgeous-Alexander. That is the obvious first move. The issue is what happens after that. If the Suns stay home, Gilgeous-Alexander can still win one-on-one. If they send help, the Thunder can play off the second side with Chet Holmgren spacing, Isaiah Hartenstein screening, and cutters working behind the help. The Thunder do not need one action to beat you. They usually get from the first action to the second one quickly.

Holmgren matters a lot in this matchup because he changes where the Suns’ bigs have to stand. He can pop out, shoot, and pull the back-line defender away from the basket. That opens more room for Gilgeous-Alexander. If the Suns stay small, Holmgren can punish that with size. If they stay big, he can pull that size away from the rim. Either way, the Thunder are forcing the Suns into a choice they do not love.

The other major edge is that the Thunder can defend this game in layers. They can put length on Booker, pressure Green with different bodies, and switch more perimeter size without losing structure. The Suns just saw a friendlier defensive matchup in the Warriors. This is a harder one. If the Thunder keep the Suns out of the paint and turn them into a jump-shooting team, Game 1 can get away fast.

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

The first Suns argument is recent form, not season-long profile. They looked flat against the Trail Blazers, then responded by beating the Warriors in a win-or-go-home game. Green scored 36. Booker had 20 and eight assists. Goodwin gave them 19, nine, and six steals. That matters because the Suns are not entering this series looking lost. They are entering it with one real pressure win behind them.

The second broad edge is the possession game. They improved their offensive rebounding and improved their opponent turnover rate. Against this opponent, that is important because the Thunder were not as dominant in those areas as they were during the title run. If the Suns are going to steal games, this is probably how. Not by being the cleaner half-court team, but by getting more shots.

From a matchup standpoint, the Suns need to make this game ugly. They cannot let the Thunder walk into clean half-court rhythm. That means Brooks picking up the ball, Goodwin flying around the perimeter, and the wings digging down on drives without giving away easy corner threes. The goal is not to shut off every action. The goal is to make the Thunder start later in the clock and finish possessions under pressure.

The Suns also have a direct pressure point to attack. The Thunder ranked only 25th in three-point defense. That is the one clear soft spot in an otherwise elite defense. So the Suns need Booker and Green collapsing the defense and then spraying the ball out cleanly. If Grayson Allen plays, that helps. If he does not, the Suns still need enough drive-and-kick offense to make the Thunder pay for packing the lane.

The other reason the Suns can stay alive is simple shot creation. Booker can still win a playoff game by himself. Green just showed that he can do the same for a night. If both are effective at once, the Suns can survive some bad possessions and still keep the score tight. That is their clearest route in Game 1. Turn it into a shot-making game late and trust their guards to answer.

X-Factors

Alex Caruso is a major one for the Thunder because this game should be decided in the backcourt as much as anywhere else. He does not need points to swing the opener. He needs to make Booker and Green work to get into offense, blow up actions early, and help keep the Suns out of rhythm. Against a team relying on perimeter creation, that has real value.

Isaiah Hartenstein is another important piece because the Suns are trying to win on effort areas. Hartenstein helps cut that off. Screening, rebounding, extra possessions, and interior toughness all matter here. If he helps the Thunder win the glass and keeps the Suns from sneaking in second chances, the favorite gets closer to its preferred kind of game.

Dillon Brooks is the obvious Suns X-factor because he is going to live on the toughest defensive assignment. He has to be physical without getting reckless. He also has to hit open shots when the Thunder load up on Booker and Green. If Brooks defends hard and gives the Suns enough offense, the game can stay tight. If he gets played off the floor offensively or loses the matchup cleanly, the Suns lose one of their few pressure tools.

Jordan Goodwin is another one because his Play-In line against the Warriors was exactly the kind of game the Suns need from him. If he gives the Suns extra possessions and helps make the game messy, he gives them a better chance to hang around.

Prediction

The Suns have enough guard scoring to make Game 1 competitive. Booker is good enough to win stretches. Green just had a huge Play-In game. The possession battle is not completely one-sided. But the larger picture is still clear. The Thunder were the best team in the league by net rating, they have the best defense in the league, and they have the best player in the series.

Prediction: Thunder 117, Suns 108