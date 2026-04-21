5 Key Takeaways After 76ers Shock Celtics With Huge Game 2 Victory

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked the Boston Celtics with a 111-97 victory in Game 2.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) reacts to guard Tyrese Maxey (0) three pointer against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers flipped the script in a major way, stunning the Boston Celtics with a confident, high-level Game 2 performance that we didn’t see coming.

After looking overwhelmed in the opener, Philadelphia responded with force, shooting a blistering 48.7% from three and out-executing Boston in nearly every decisive moment.

Now, what once felt like a series leaning heavily toward Boston suddenly feels wide open. Behind explosive shot-making, smarter decision-making, and a defensive edge that showed up at the right times, the Sixers are right back in the series.

Here are five key takeaways from a Game 2 that may have just redefined this matchup.

 

1. Tyrese Maxey And VJ Edgecombe Took Over

This was a full-on offensive takeover from Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Maxey poured in 29 points on 11-28 shooting, knocked down 5 threes, and added 9 assists while only turning it over once.

Even on a high volume of shots, he controlled tempo and consistently bent Boston’s defense, especially in the second half when the game started to tilt.

Edgecombe might’ve been even more impactful in terms of efficiency and feel. He dropped 30 points on 12-20 shooting, hit 6-10 from deep, and grabbed 10 rebounds, a monster two-way stat line that felt bigger than the box score.

Every time Boston threatened to go on a run, he answered. That kind of shot-making under pressure changes the geometry of a playoff series in a hurry.

 

2. Philadelphia’s Three-Point Shooting Was Hot

The Sixers dominated the shot chart. They shot 19-39 from three (48.7%), while the Celtics struggled at 13-50 (26.0%). That’s a +18 point swing from beyond the arc, and in a game decided by 14, that’s everything.

But it was also about timing. Maxey, Edgecombe, and even role guys like Quentin Grimes (10 points, 4-4 shooting) hit shots in momentum moments. Meanwhile, Boston kept firing but never found rhythm.

When a team takes 50 threes and hits just 13, it starts to feel less like stubbornness. Philadelphia stayed balanced.

 

3. Boston’s Offense Turned Into Jaylen Brown vs. Everyone

If not for Jaylen Brown, this could’ve gotten ugly much earlier. He finished with 36 points on 11-24 shooting, hit 5 threes, and got to the line 12 times, knocking down 9. He was aggressive, physical, and honestly the only Celtic who consistently looked comfortable.

The problem? Nobody else showed up. Jayson Tatum had 19 points but needed 19 shots, going 2-8 from three.

Derrick White added just 8 points on 3-12 shooting, including 2-10 from deep. When your top perimeter creators combine for inefficient shooting nights and your role players can’t capitalize, the offense bogs down fast.

 

4. The Sixers Won The Possession Battle

This is where the game really tilted under the surface. Philadelphia committed just 9 turnovers, compared to Boston’s 13, and turned those mistakes into 5 points.

Meanwhile, the Celtics couldn’t generate nearly the same level of punishment in transition or off giveaways.

Even more telling, Boston grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, but it didn’t matter because they couldn’t convert. That’s the frustrating part if you’re the Celtics: second chances were there, but the finishing wasn’t.

In a playoff game, that kind of control feels like oxygen – you can breathe, settle in, and dictate pace.

 

5. This Series Just Shifted And Anything Goes

Game 1 made it seem like the Boston Celtics had this matchup figured out. Game 2 completely erased that illusion.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t just adjust, they punched back with confidence, identity, and shot-making that travels.

Now the pressure flips. Boston suddenly has questions: Can they rely this heavily on three-point volume?

Can they get more consistent production outside of Brown? Meanwhile, Philadelphia heads into Game 3 knowing their formula works. It’s a series.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after falling to the ground during the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama At Risk Of Missing Entire Playoffs As Doctors Raise Alternate Injury Concern
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like