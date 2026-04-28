The Lakers are getting ready to host Game 5 of their first-round series against the Rockets after losing 96-115 in Game 4 at Houston’s Toyota Center. Their head coach, JJ Redick, spoke to the media and previewed the upcoming game following recent events.

When asked about the challenge of closing out a team like the Rockets in an elimination game, Redick emphasized the need for the Lakers to have a killer approach to close out the series.

“Well, you have to kill them. You have to kill… It’s difficult to kill someone. Survival instinct says, ‘I want to stay alive.’ So you’ve got to be able to kill them, and that’s what’s difficult,” said Redick.

The Rockets’ only win in the regular season over the Lakers came on the road at the Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. But Redick also detailed the key difference between the intensity of a regular season matchup and the playoffs.

“I think they changed the rules a couple of years ago, and teams have adjusted accordingly, and part of it is team building and getting physical players, and then you get to the playoffs, and it’s a war,” he said.

The Lakers’ head coach was also asked to address Alperen Sengun’s comments on the “fight” the Rockets expect in the paint in Los Angeles. Redick coldly let the results speak louder than his words.

“We’re up 3-1,” said Redick when asked about managing the youth of the Rockets’ team.

“Coming off an overtime game. I think it takes a lot out of both teams. Certainly took a lot out of us. The two-day break is nice,” Redick further added when talking about the team’s fatigue, going into Game 5.

The Lakers will potentially get a major boost with Austin Reaves returning from a grade 2 oblique strain for Game 5. Since they have already taken a 3-1 lead in this series without their top two star players in the first four games, Reaves’ return should be like the cherry on the cake for the Lakers’ offense.

However, the Lakers cannot get overconfident at this time. If Kevin Durant returns for the Rockets in Game 5, they could figure out a way to get a win on the road, just like they did on Christmas Day against a fully healthy Lakers roster.

Hence, Redick seems to suggest that the Lakers should not take their foot off the gas pedal simply because they are at home in Game 5. Do you think the Lakers will be able to close this series out at home? Or will the Rockets manage to force a Game 6? Let us know what you think in the comments section.