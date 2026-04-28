JJ Redick Gets Candid On Lakers’ Challenge To Close Out Rockets: “You Have To Kill Them”

JJ Redick makes his feelings known ahead of the Lakers' Game 5 at home against the Rockets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during a play in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during a play in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Lakers are getting ready to host Game 5 of their first-round series against the Rockets after losing 96-115 in Game 4 at Houston’s Toyota Center. Their head coach, JJ Redick, spoke to the media and previewed the upcoming game following recent events.

When asked about the challenge of closing out a team like the Rockets in an elimination game, Redick emphasized the need for the Lakers to have a killer approach to close out the series.

“Well, you have to kill them. You have to kill… It’s difficult to kill someone. Survival instinct says, ‘I want to stay alive.’ So you’ve got to be able to kill them, and that’s what’s difficult,” said Redick.

The Rockets’ only win in the regular season over the Lakers came on the road at the Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. But Redick also detailed the key difference between the intensity of a regular season matchup and the playoffs.

“I think they changed the rules a couple of years ago, and teams have adjusted accordingly, and part of it is team building and getting physical players, and then you get to the playoffs, and it’s a war,” he said.

The Lakers’ head coach was also asked to address Alperen Sengun’s comments on the “fight” the Rockets expect in the paint in Los Angeles. Redick coldly let the results speak louder than his words.

“We’re up 3-1,” said Redick when asked about managing the youth of the Rockets’ team.

“Coming off an overtime game. I think it takes a lot out of both teams. Certainly took a lot out of us. The two-day break is nice,” Redick further added when talking about the team’s fatigue, going into Game 5.

The Lakers will potentially get a major boost with Austin Reaves returning from a grade 2 oblique strain for Game 5. Since they have already taken a 3-1 lead in this series without their top two star players in the first four games, Reaves’ return should be like the cherry on the cake for the Lakers’ offense.

However, the Lakers cannot get overconfident at this time. If Kevin Durant returns for the Rockets in Game 5, they could figure out a way to get a win on the road, just like they did on Christmas Day against a fully healthy Lakers roster.

Hence, Redick seems to suggest that the Lakers should not take their foot off the gas pedal simply because they are at home in Game 5. Do you think the Lakers will be able to close this series out at home? Or will the Rockets manage to force a Game 6? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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