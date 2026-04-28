Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Report: Status Updates For Kevin Durant, Austin Reaves, And Luka Doncic Ahead Of Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers (52-39) and Houston Rockets (52-30) will be entering Wednesday’s showdown with some extra motivation, given what’s at stake for both sides. Sadly, with multiple injuries across the board, we can’t expect a full rotation for either ball club, though one is getting healthier while the other continues to experience setbacks.

In the latest injury report, Slovenian guard Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain) is listed as out, while star shooting guard Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain) is questionable. Meanwhile, for the Rockets, two-time champion Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain), veteran point guard Fred VanVleet (ACL), and big man Steven Adams (left ankle surgery) have all been ruled out.

The Lakers haven’t played with Reaves or Doncic for most of the month, including through the first five games of this series. That’s why, going into the first round, most fans and experts predicted an ugly defeat for the Lake Show. Instead, they’ve surpassed all expectations by not only holding their own against the Rockets but also pushing them to the brink of elimination (3-1).

As far as the situation with Luka goes, it’s still very much a waiting game for Los Angeles. After being diagnosed with a hamstring strain, the Slovenian guard traveled to Spain for treatment before ultimately rejoining his teammates ahead of Game 1. While Doncic’s return remains a possibility in the postseason, he’s not progressing at the same pace as some of his teammates. As a result, the soonest we can expect him back is the second round. In 64 games this season, Doncic averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three.

While Austin Reaves went down in the same game as Doncic, his recovery has progressed much faster. With an oblique strain, the Lakers are exercising caution with his health, but he could return to action as soon as tomorrow. In his latest update, Reaves explained that his status really depends on how his body feels leading up to tip-off. This season, the former undrafted prospect averaged 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three.

Regarding future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, the Rockets have already marked him out, squashing any hope of a potential comeback. He was able to play Game 2 after missing Game 1 with a knee injury. Now, it’s his ankle that’s keeping him out, leaving the Rockets without their leading scorer and primary offensive option. In 78 regular-season games, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 52.0% shooting and 41.3% shooting from three.

In the end, this series will be remembered for who didn’t get to play, but you have to give credit to the Lakers for how they’ve overcome these obstacles. While any other team might have folded under the circumstances, the players have rallied together to keep the team afloat. All the while, head coach JJ Redick has developed a game plan that caters to everyone’s strengths, culminating in a shocking series of events that has given them the lead in round one.

Only time will tell if Los Angeles can finish the job, but every day that passes brings them closer to full strength. Clearly, the Rockets are in no position to keep up, and it would take a miracle for them to force a Game 7 after dropping the first three games.