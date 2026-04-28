Luka Doncic Could Miss Part Of Thunder Series If Lakers Advance To West Semifinals

Luka Doncic is on the slow path to recovery as Lakers look ahead to Semifinals.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have full confidence in their ability to close out this series and secure one more win against the Houston Rockets in round one.

After completing their sweep over the Suns last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are already waiting in the next round, but the Lakers are still just worried about their own. In an update on Tuesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed that star guard Luka Doncic’s absence could extend into the next round if they beat the Rockets and advance.

“It is a slow path on the recovery front for Luka,” said Shams on SportsCenter. “The expectation is that if the Lakers are able to beat Houston and advance, Luka Doncic will be out for the next series. There’s still no timetable for him as of right now. He’s starting to do more court movement, as JJ Redick said the other day, but he is not at the point where he’s progressing in his own court work outs as far as one-on-ones and truly pushing it on a movement front.” 

Doncic, 27, has been out since April 2nd with a strained hamstring. The initial timeline required multiple weeks of recovery, pushing the Slovenian star to seek out exclusive treatment in Europe. Despite optimism that he would play in this series, it seems all hope of his return has been pushed to the next round, which starts next week. While Luka is actively getting closer to full strength, he hasn’t made much progress with his on-court ramp-up. He’s still doing limited work, suggesting that his clearance is still a while off.

With averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three, Doncic has the talent and the drive to carry his team to Finals victory, but it won’t mean much if he’s not available to make an impact on the floor. Fortunately, the Lakers have done their job by extending this series, but if they can just close it out with one final victory, it would ensure that Doncic has an opportunity to suit up once more before it’s all said and done.

Of course, the imminent return of Austin Reaves will also give the Lakers an advantage while Doncic works his way back. He’s expected back either tomorrow or in Game 6, and his return will provide a major offensive boost for the Lakers. This season, in 51 games, he’s averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three.

Until the stars return, the Lakers will stick to their usual formula: playing around LeBron James. Even at 41 years old, his skill set and leadership are raising the team’s ceiling, leading to overperformance amid major absences. If he can continue to deliver on both ends of the floor, it may just be enough to carry the Lakers to the second round, where a matchup against the Thunder awaits.

After going 0-4 against Oklahoma City in the regular season, the Lakers will need all hands on deck to keep up with them in the next series. That’s where Luka’s return becomes much more important, as there is no viable path to victory unless he’s leading the way. It’s been a slow recovery so far, but Luka will keep working as long as his team is still alive and fighting for their season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Alperen Sengun Explains Rockets’ Key Advantage Going Into Game 5 vs. Lakers: “We’re Younger”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like