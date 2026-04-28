4 Things We Learned After Thunder Eliminate Suns And Progress To Second Round

The OKC Thunder have done the best job in the postseason so far after eliminating the Phoenix Suns in four games as they prepare for a second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers or Houston Rockets.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team before a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed out their first-round series and also sent a message to the rest of the league. In a commanding Game 4 performance, OKC overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns 131-122, behind their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

From the opening tip, the Thunder dictated the game and never allowed Phoenix to gain sustained control. Oklahoma City delivered one of their most complete performances of the series.

As the Thunder punched their ticket to the second round, this series felt like what we might expect until the NBA Finals roll around. OKC didn’t just win, they established themselves as the team to beat without a doubt.

 

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Playing At The Highest Level

This closeout game was another reminder that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is firmly in that top-tier, takeover category. His 31 points on 10-17 shooting with 9-11 from the line and 8 assists weren’t just efficient; it was complete dominance.

He dictated tempo from the opening tip, picking apart mismatches and collapsing the defense whenever he wanted. Even when Phoenix made mini runs, Shai calmly responded with high-IQ shot creation and playmaking. This wasn’t just scoring – it was total offensive command.

That’s what separates stars from series-winners.

 

2. OKC’s Bench Is Built For Playoff Basketball

The Thunder overwhelmed Phoenix with depth and versatility. Chet Holmgren had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Isaiah Hartenstein posted 18 points and 12 rebounds (7 offensive boards), and Ajay Mitchell chipped in 22 points with a +27.

That balance is deadly. Multiple players can handle, shoot, defend, and make decisions, which makes OKC incredibly hard to scheme against. They finished with 28 assists and shot a scorching 50% from three (17-34) – elite playoff offense.

This is a roster with no weak links.

 

3. The Suns Couldn’t Match OKC’s Two-Way Play

On paper, Phoenix shot 53% from the field, which usually wins games. But the details tell a different story:

  • Only 36% from three vs OKC’s 50%
  • Lost the rebounding battle (39-33)
  • Struggled to control momentum (trailed 73% of the game)

Oklahoma City consistently made the right plays, extra passes, timely rotations, disciplined shot selection, while Phoenix relied more on individual shot-making. That gap in execution is what decided the series.

Efficiency alone isn’t enough without the system behind it.

 

4. Phoenix’s Core Isn’t Good Enough

There were solid individual performances, Devin Booker (24), Jalen Green (23), and Collin Gillespie (20), but it never felt connected. Too many possessions stalled in isolation, and the offense lacked rhythm compared to OKC’s fluid system.

Defensively, they couldn’t contain dribble penetration or protect the perimeter, allowing the Thunder to generate clean looks all night. When your opponent shoots 54% overall and 50% from deep, that’s not just hot shooting – that’s defensive breakdowns.

The Suns have talent, but not the cohesion required to compete with a team this polished.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles down the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Drops Another MVP Performance To Sweep The Suns In Game 4
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