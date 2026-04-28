4 Things We Learned After Thunder Eliminate Suns And Progress To Second Round

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed out their first-round series and also sent a message to the rest of the league. In a commanding Game 4 performance, OKC overwhelmed the Phoenix Suns 131-122, behind their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

From the opening tip, the Thunder dictated the game and never allowed Phoenix to gain sustained control. Oklahoma City delivered one of their most complete performances of the series.

As the Thunder punched their ticket to the second round, this series felt like what we might expect until the NBA Finals roll around. OKC didn’t just win, they established themselves as the team to beat without a doubt.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Playing At The Highest Level

This closeout game was another reminder that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is firmly in that top-tier, takeover category. His 31 points on 10-17 shooting with 9-11 from the line and 8 assists weren’t just efficient; it was complete dominance.

He dictated tempo from the opening tip, picking apart mismatches and collapsing the defense whenever he wanted. Even when Phoenix made mini runs, Shai calmly responded with high-IQ shot creation and playmaking. This wasn’t just scoring – it was total offensive command.

That’s what separates stars from series-winners.

2. OKC’s Bench Is Built For Playoff Basketball

The Thunder overwhelmed Phoenix with depth and versatility. Chet Holmgren had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Isaiah Hartenstein posted 18 points and 12 rebounds (7 offensive boards), and Ajay Mitchell chipped in 22 points with a +27.

That balance is deadly. Multiple players can handle, shoot, defend, and make decisions, which makes OKC incredibly hard to scheme against. They finished with 28 assists and shot a scorching 50% from three (17-34) – elite playoff offense.

This is a roster with no weak links.

3. The Suns Couldn’t Match OKC’s Two-Way Play

On paper, Phoenix shot 53% from the field, which usually wins games. But the details tell a different story:

Only 36% from three vs OKC’s 50%

Lost the rebounding battle (39-33)

Struggled to control momentum (trailed 73% of the game)

Oklahoma City consistently made the right plays, extra passes, timely rotations, disciplined shot selection, while Phoenix relied more on individual shot-making. That gap in execution is what decided the series.

Efficiency alone isn’t enough without the system behind it.

4. Phoenix’s Core Isn’t Good Enough

There were solid individual performances, Devin Booker (24), Jalen Green (23), and Collin Gillespie (20), but it never felt connected. Too many possessions stalled in isolation, and the offense lacked rhythm compared to OKC’s fluid system.

Defensively, they couldn’t contain dribble penetration or protect the perimeter, allowing the Thunder to generate clean looks all night. When your opponent shoots 54% overall and 50% from deep, that’s not just hot shooting – that’s defensive breakdowns.

The Suns have talent, but not the cohesion required to compete with a team this polished.