Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Drops Another MVP Performance To Sweep The Suns In Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed a dominant sweep over the Phoenix Suns with a 131-122 win, showcasing elite offensive execution and star power when it mattered most. Despite Phoenix shooting well, OKC’s blistering 50% from three-point range proved too much to overcome.

As has been the case all series, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander controlled the game, while the supporting cast delivered timely contributions to close the door emphatically. As the Thunder are the first team into the second round, here are their player ratings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A+

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 10-17 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 9-11 FT, 38 MIN

Shai once again proved why he’s playing at an MVP level, controlling every inch of the game offensively. He picked apart Phoenix’s defense with surgical precision, scoring efficiently from all three levels while creating high-quality looks for teammates. Even when the Suns made runs, Shai’s composure and shot-making kept OKC in control, capping off a sensational series with another elite performance.

Chet Holmgren: A+

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 9-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 34 MIN

Chet Holmgren delivered a two-way masterclass, anchoring the defense while being a constant mismatch offensively. His ability to stretch the floor and finish inside kept Phoenix’s frontcourt guessing, and his rebounding presence helped neutralize second-chance opportunities. He continues to elevate his play on the biggest stage.

Isaiah Hartenstein: A+

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-7 FG, 8-9 FT, 29 MIN

Hartenstein brought physicality and effort, dominating the glass and converting efficiently around the rim. His offensive rebounding (7 OREB) created crucial extra possessions, and his presence inside helped OKC control the paint battle.

Ajay Mitchell: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 3 TOV, 7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 34 MIN

Mitchell was a massive X-factor, providing scoring punch and playmaking alongside Shai. His confidence from deep and ability to attack off the dribble added another layer to OKC’s offense, making him a key contributor in the closeout game.

Alex Caruso: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 5-7 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 25 MIN

Alex Caruso provided a huge spark off the bench, knocking down threes and bringing his trademark defensive intensity. His energy helped maintain momentum whenever the starters rested.

Cason Wallace: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 22 MIN

Wallace continues to impress with his poise and two-way ability. He made smart decisions, contributed across the board, and played within the flow of the offense.

Isaiah Joe: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 7 MIN

Joe provided spacing and hit a couple of timely shots, though his overall impact was limited due to fewer minutes.

Jaylin Williams: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

A modest contribution, but he held his own defensively and provided depth minutes without hurting the team.

Aaron Wiggins: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 AST, 1-1 FG, 11 MIN

Low usage but efficient in his touches. Played a steady role in limited minutes.

Luguentz Dort: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 1 REB, 1 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 27 MIN

A quiet and underwhelming outing for Dort. While his defensive effort remained solid, his offensive struggles limited his impact. Fortunately for OKC, others stepped up to compensate.

Jared McCain: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 1 MIN

Too limited of a sample size to evaluate fairly.

Kenrich Williams: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Did not see enough time to make a meaningful impact.

Nikola Topic: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Did not see enough time to make a meaningful impact.