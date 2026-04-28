5 Things We Learned After Nuggets Dominate Timberwolves In Game 5 To Extend Series

The Denver Nuggets dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-113 to force a Game 6 behind the triple-double dominance of Nikola Jokic.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets refused to let their season end, delivering a dominant Game 5 performance, 125-113, to push the series back to Minnesota in Game 6. With the Minnesota Timberwolves missing key contributors in Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (torn Achilles) due to injury, Denver capitalized from the opening tip.

At the center of it all was Nikola Jokic, who delivered a signature 27-point, 12-rebound, 16-assist triple-double to orchestrate one of the Nuggets’ most dominant performances of the playoffs. His control, combined with Denver’s defensive intensity and balanced scoring attack, fueled a wire-to-wire victory that now forces a pivotal Game 6.

 

1. Nikola Jokic Reminded Us Who Is In Charge

After being outplayed earlier in the series, Nikola Jokic delivered a masterclass when Denver needed it most: 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists. This was a bounce-back but also a complete orchestration.

He dictated every possession, carved up Minnesota’s defense with surgical passing, and punished single coverage with efficient scoring (9-15 shooting). When Jokic is both aggressive and playmaking at this level, Denver’s offense becomes nearly impossible to contain.

Finally, Jokic dominated Rudy Gobert and reminded us who the best player in the world can be at any moment.

 

2. Denver’s Ball Movement Was Elite

The Nuggets played their most connected offensive game of the series, finishing with 35 assists compared to Minnesota’s 26. The difference was clear in terms of constant off-ball movement, quick decision-making, and generating open, high-quality looks.

Players like Jamal Murray (7 assists) and Cameron Johnson (5 assists) thrived within the flow, while role players knocked down shots without hesitation. This is the version of Denver that won a championship – unselfish, precise, and relentless. Can they keep this up?

 

3. Defense Flipped The Series Script

Yes, Denver scored easily, but they also disrupted everything Minnesota tried to do. They had 16 steals, forced 25 turnovers, and converted those into 35 points off turnovers.

From Christian Braun to their perimeter defenders, the Nuggets were aggressive, physical, and constantly in passing lanes. Minnesota never found a rhythm, and their offense turned chaotic under pressure.

This level of defensive intensity completely changed the tone of the series, and Nuggets fans want to see the same in Game 6.

 

4. The Supporting Cast Finally Showed Up

Denver got major contributions beyond Jokic and Murray. Spencer Jones had 20 points on 4-5 from three, Cameron Johnson scored 18 points with a +24, and the bench chipped in efficiently and didn’t lose ground.

That balance allowed Denver to build and maintain a 27-point lead, controlling 97% of the game. When the role players are this productive, the Nuggets look like a completely different team.

 

5. Minnesota Looked Overwhelmed And Undisciplined

Despite solid shooting (51% FG, 43% from three), Minnesota collapsed in the margins:

  • 25 turnovers
  • Defensive breakdowns
  • Minimal resistance in key stretches

Even strong individual efforts from Julius Randle (27 points) and Ayo Dosunmu (18 points) couldn’t overcome the lack of composure. The Timberwolves were rushed, sloppy, and reactive all night.

That’s what happens when a desperate team punches first and keeps swinging.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Nov 23, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to his team before a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images 4 Things We Learned After Thunder Eliminate Suns And Progress To Second Round
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