Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kept Tabs On Lakers-Rockets Series Before Sending Suns Home

The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder completed the sweep against the Phoenix Suns following a 131-122 win in Game 4 on Monday night. With this win, the Thunder are now set to face the winner of the Lakers-Rockets series, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already seems prepared for this matchup.

During his postgame interview, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showcased how confident he was in his team by claiming that, even before the Thunder swept the Suns, he had been keeping tabs on the Lakers-Rockets series to prepare for the next round.

“I’ve already been watching all of the Lakers and Houston series. Just continue to do so, watch both teams, see their strengths and weaknesses,” Gilgeous-Alexander stated. “Both of them are obviously in the West. We’ve played them a few times this year. So, we know what they look like.”

As the reigning champions, the Thunder were undoubtedly favored to emerge victorious in the first-round matchup against the Suns. Still, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s early preparation for the next round only highlights his competitive nature.

During his media availability after Game 4, the Thunder superstar also provided a brief breakdown of the challenges of facing the Lakers or the Rockets.

“They’re obviously going to be a really good team. You don’t make it to the semifinals of the Western Conference playoffs if you’re not,” Gilgeous-Alexander noted. “It’ll either be the Lakers or Houston. Each poses their challenges. Houston is like more defensive, and the Lakers are more offensive. But they’re both really good teams, and to make it out of that series, you have to do a lot of things right. So we won’t take them lightly either.”

For the most part, OKC can be favored in the semifinals regardless of the matchup. Considering their 4-0 record against the Lakers and their 2-1 record against the Rockets this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are in an ideal position to face either team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gives Props To Dillon Brooks

One of the more noteworthy talking points during this first-round series against the Phoenix Suns was the constant (albeit one-sided) back-and-forth between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

After several duels, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder came out on top. But the Thunder superstar couldn’t help but give props to his fellow Canadian teammate during his postgame interview. When asked about the aftermath of the exchanges with Brooks, Gilgeous-Alexander replied:

“Just mutual respect. Ultimate competitor. Had a hell of a series. I’m happy. He played well, and we won. It’s perfect.”

Dillon Brooks ended the game with 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists, positioning himself as one of the best players for the Suns in Game 4. In comparison, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander contributed with 31 points, two rebounds, and eight assists, a masterclass in every sense.

Brooks is known for leaning into the role of a “villain,” often earning him a bad reputation among fans. However, Gilgeous-Alexander was sure to give the forward credit where he deserved it.

“Knowing Dillon, he’s a great competitor. A great guy, no matter what people say about him, he’s a really good guy when you get to know him,” he shared. “All that villain stuff, it doesn’t faze me. I know exactly who Dillon is. He had a hell of a series. Keep getting better; I’m proud of him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s humble acknowledgment of Brooks’ performance and character speaks volumes about the relationship between the two.

Given that they are likely to share the floor for the Canadian men’s national basketball team in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup, too, it will be intriguing to see how they perform as teammates.