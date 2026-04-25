“I Got Him Game 4” – Dillon Brooks Reacts To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42-Point Outburst

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 121-109 at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Suns had no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander, as he put together a highly efficient 42-point performance, and Dillon Brooks was asked postgame about his reaction to his fellow Canadian’s outing.

“He’s efficient, and I got him Game 4,” Brooks said, via the Suns.

Brooks has never been the type to give anyone flowers, and he wasn’t going to do it here. You admire the fact that the 30-year-old wants to take on the challenge of slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander in that do-or-die Game 4 for the Suns, but it’s unlikely he’s going to succeed. The reigning MVP is just that good.

Gilgeous-Alexander went a ridiculous 15-18 from the field against the Suns to get to 42 points. The 27-year-old also had four rebounds, eight assists, and one steal as the Thunder went up 3-0. While the defending champions cruised to victory here, they did actually trail early on.

The Suns led 24-15 in the first quarter, but the Thunder wiped out that advantage with a 16-3 run. Gilgeous-Alexander played his part in that, and he’d end up with 17 points on 7-7 shooting from the field at halftime. The four-time All-Star made his first two shots after halftime too, to get to 9-9.

You wondered if Gilgeous-Alexander was ever going to miss on the night, but finally failed to connect on a three-pointer with about 6:40 left in the third. Funnily enough, he’d get the offensive rebound and score seconds later. It was just that kind of a night.

The Thunder were without Jalen Williams here, after he suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 2. With the supporting cast not exactly stepping up offensively in Williams’ absence, Gilgeous-Alexander had to be great, and he was.

As for the Suns, Brooks led the way with 33 points (11-21 FG), seven rebounds, and one assist. This was his second-straight 30-point game, after putting up 30 in Game 2, but neither was enough to get a win.

Brooks was one of many Suns players displeased with the officiating in Game 2. Superstar guard Devin Booker went off on the officials and warned that fans will soon start to look at the NBA as WWE. As for Brooks, he criticized the officials when asked about guarding Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Little frail,” Brooks said, via Jordan Davis. “That’s what the refs are gonna call. I gotta be smarter about it.”

Brooks had said there were many foul-baiters on the Thunder prior to the series as well. Something tells you he isn’t exactly all too fond of this team.

Gilgeous-Alexander was asked in his postgame press conference about Brooks calling him frail, and he wasn’t interested in getting into a war of words.

“Shoutout Dillon,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will now be looking to do what they have done in the last two years in the first round, which is sweep the opposition. They won 4-0 against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2024 and then the Memphis Grizzlies in 2025.

Game 4 against the Suns will tip off at Mortgage Matchup Center on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET.