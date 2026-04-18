Dillon Brooks Throws Shade At ‘Foul-Baiting’ Thunder After Eliminating Warriors

Dillon Brooks couldn't resist firing a shot at the Thunder.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
\Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors 111-96 in the final game of the play-in tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday to set up a first-round clash in the playoffs with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Suns dealt with some foul trouble against the Warriors, and Dillon Brooks was asked postgame on NBA on Prime about balancing aggressiveness and discipline against the Thunder.

“There are a lot of foul-baiters on that team, so we got to show our hands,” Brooks said, via The Hoop Central. “I hope it’s the real playoffs… Show your hands, we gotta follow the scout, funnel them in the paint, and be able to have our rotations proper because they shoot it great at home. There is a reason why they are the No. 1 team in the NBA.”

Brooks is throwing some shade at the Thunder and, more specifically, at fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander looks set to win MVP for the second straight year, but while he is a fabulous player, he has also earned a reputation for being a foul-baiter. Players and coaches have voiced their frustration about it.

We had Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown call out Gilgeous-Alexander for foul-baiting. Brown acknowledged his greatness, but he isn’t a fan of those antics.

The most vocal critic has been Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. Finch called it frustrating to play the Thunder because they foul a lot, and then on the other end, you can’t touch Gilgeous-Alexander. He is undoubtedly not the only coach in the NBA to feel that way.

We saw Finch have an outburst for the ages when the Timberwolves took on the Thunder back in December 2025. Here’s hoping Suns head coach Jordan Ott doesn’t have one of these.

The Suns did have a little bit of success against the Thunder, as the season series only ended 3-2 in OKC’s favor. Now, it should be pointed out that the second of those wins for Phoenix came on the final day of the regular season. Both teams were without some big names for that clash.

If we just look at the first four games, two of them were blowout wins for the Thunder. As for the other two, they were close wins for either team.

The Thunder didn’t actually make too many trips to the line in those four meetings. They averaged 19.8 free throw attempts per game, which is fairly low. As for Gilgeous-Alexander, he averaged 8.3 free-throw attempts per game against the Suns, which is just below his season average of 9.0.

So, the Suns managed to keep the Thunder off the line to an extent, and they’ll need to do that in the playoffs as well. Even if they do pull that off, though, you won’t give them much of a chance. The 64-18 Thunder should prove to be too much for the 45-37 Suns, but Brooks made it clear on Prime that he believes they are capable of pulling off the upset.

“It’s about believing what we do every single day,” Brooks said, via Yahoo. “Our principles, our base, our foundation. And then just play hard each and every single possession and value every single possession. So, I believe in my guys going against anybody in the NBA. And we’re going to go out there and steal Game 1.”

Brooks will have to play a lot better than he did against the Warriors for the Suns to have a chance. The 30-year-old put up just 13 points (4-14 FG), one rebound, and four assists on the night. Brooks’ poor showing didn’t cost the Suns against the Warriors, but you better believe they will lose if he puts in a performance like that against the Thunder.

Game 1 of this series will be held at Paycom Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the 1993 NBA Finals in Chicago. Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan Have Squashed Their Beef: “We’re Gonna Get Together And Play Golf…”
Next Article Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images LaMelo Ball Throws Shade At Hornets Coach After Blowout Loss To Magic Extends 10-Year Playoff Drought
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like