Anthony Edwards Leaves Game 4 vs. Nuggets Following Brutal Knee Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be up 2-1 over the Denver Nuggets, but the latest development with four-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards has become their biggest storyline following his exit in Game 4.

Edwards, 24, dropped 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the win on Thursday. He was hoping to follow it up with another elite scoring night, but his game was cut short after a collision with Nuggets swingman Cam Johnson on a fast break. He left the game and was later ruled out, scoring just five points, three rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 2.5% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three in 17 minutes.

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/rMAHGMK1ie — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2026

In the clip, Edwards appears to land awkwardly on his right leg, which hyperextends on a drive to the basket. The encounter looked painful for Edwards, who limped off the floor shortly thereafter, with some help from teammates. Now, the star guard is set to undergo further testing to determine the type and severity of his injury.

“Anthony Edwards is set to undergo tests on his injured left knee,” reported Shams Charania on X. “He had been playing through runner’s knee in his other knee. The Timberwolves starting guards sustain injuries in the first half tonight in Game 4 against Denver.”

It’s an undoubtedly tough blow for the Timberwolves, especially considering how well Edwards was playing this season. In 61 regular-season games, he averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three. It will be impossible for Minnesota to make up for his scoring, and even more so without Donte DiVincenzo.

The veteran guard has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles, meaning he will likely miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. As a solid two-way veteran and reliable point guard, his absence will be felt in more ways than one. For a Timberwolves team already thin in the backcourt, the injury is yet another major blow, but they still managed to win today (112-96) thanks to standout performances from forward Julius Randle, star center Rudy Gobert, and backup guard Ayo Dosunmu. It remains to be seen if they can sustain that level of play, but they are not giving up hope yet.

As for Edwards, it will take some time before we know the full extent of his situation. As bad as it looks, a minor hyperextension only requires a 10-14 day recovery time, meaning that Edwards could be back for the next round if Minnesota can beat Denver without him. If, on the other hand, Edwards’ injury proves to be more serious, then it would effectively end the Timberwolves’ season.

With a 3-1 lead already, Minnesota can still win this series without Edwards and DiVincenzo. They cannot win the title, however, given the current strength of teams like the Thunder, Spurs, and Lakers. That’s why everyone will be monitoring the situation with Edwards. Even if he’s healthy and cleared to play, a health scare like that can have lingering effects that impact the entire NBA playoff picture.