Lakers Had Only A 3% Chance Of Winning Game 3 Until LeBron James Took Over In Final 30 Seconds

The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-0 first-round series lead over the Houston Rockets after picking up a 112-108 OT win in Game 3. The Lakers look set to advance to the second round despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves still not playing a minute. While they already were in control of the series, their comeback win in Game 3 has further solidified their status as dark horse contenders going forward.

The Rockets held a six-point lead with less than 30 seconds to go and had possession when Marcus Smart forced a turnover and was fouled by Jae’Sean Tate on a three-point attempt. Smart made all three shots and cut the lead to three with the Rockets inbounding the ball. However, LeBron James forced a turnover by Rockets guard Reed Sheppard and then buried a three-pointer to tie the game and force OT.

At the point the Rockets had possession with a six-point lead, they had a 97% chance to win the game, according to ESPN Analytics. The Lakers’ comeback, led by LeBron’s late-game takeover, had a 3% chance of coming true, but the team made it happen regardless.

LEBRON JAMES TIES THE GAME AT 101 🤯 13.1 SECONDS TO GO ON PRIME. pic.twitter.com/V5LqcXlt7I — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2026

LeBron put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals over the game. He played 45 minutes and carried the Lakers all game by controlling their offensive tempo. James has been the best player in this series despite being 41 years old and in his 23rd NBA season. We haven’t ever seen a player play in Year 23 of their career, let alone lead a franchise to a potential first-round sweep against a legitimate Playoff contender. LeBron is averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 2.0 steals over three games in this series.

James’ contributions have carried the Lakers, but Marcus Smart has established himself as the second-best Laker on the court with his Game 3 performance. His two-way contributions might be the most impactful contribution the Lakers are getting as they continue to excel without their star backcourt, with Smart putting up 21 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, and two blocks. He’s averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.7 steals over the three games.

Rui Hachimura’s 22 points (8-14 FG) played a huge role in securing this win for LA, but there wouldn’t be a win if James and Smart didn’t use their veteran instincts to force the Rockets into making multiple mistakes in less than 30 seconds.

Austin Reaves was questionable for Game 3 before being ruled out, so there are high expectations that the 27-year-old guard can return in time for Game 4 on Sunday. The Lakers don’t have a reason to rush him into returning earlier than necessary, so it might be better for the team to let their current core have a shot at completing the sweep in Game 4. They can bring Reaves back into the fold at home in Game 5, if the series goes that far.

Doncic has been unlikely to return in the first round since before the start of the playoffs. There was a possibility that the 27-year-old guard would return if the series went deep, but an early 3-0 lead means the Lakers will definitely wait for the second round before bringing him back. Unless the Rockets pull off three miracle wins to force a Game 7, Doncic likely won’t be participating.