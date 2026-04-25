Lakers Had Only A 3% Chance Of Winning Game 3 Until LeBron James Took Over In Final 30 Seconds

The Los Angeles Lakers broke the odds with their miraculous six-point turnaround in less than 30 seconds against the Houston Rockets in Game 3, capped off by a moment of magic from LeBron James.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-0 first-round series lead over the Houston Rockets after picking up a 112-108 OT win in Game 3. The Lakers look set to advance to the second round despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves still not playing a minute. While they already were in control of the series, their comeback win in Game 3 has further solidified their status as dark horse contenders going forward.

The Rockets held a six-point lead with less than 30 seconds to go and had possession when Marcus Smart forced a turnover and was fouled by Jae’Sean Tate on a three-point attempt. Smart made all three shots and cut the lead to three with the Rockets inbounding the ball. However, LeBron James forced a turnover by Rockets guard Reed Sheppard and then buried a three-pointer to tie the game and force OT.

At the point the Rockets had possession with a six-point lead, they had a 97% chance to win the game, according to ESPN Analytics. The Lakers’ comeback, led by LeBron’s late-game takeover, had a 3% chance of coming true, but the team made it happen regardless.

LeBron put up 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals over the game. He played 45 minutes and carried the Lakers all game by controlling their offensive tempo. James has been the best player in this series despite being 41 years old and in his 23rd NBA season. We haven’t ever seen a player play in Year 23 of their career, let alone lead a franchise to a potential first-round sweep against a legitimate Playoff contender. LeBron is averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 2.0 steals over three games in this series.

James’ contributions have carried the Lakers, but Marcus Smart has established himself as the second-best Laker on the court with his Game 3 performance. His two-way contributions might be the most impactful contribution the Lakers are getting as they continue to excel without their star backcourt, with Smart putting up 21 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, five steals, and two blocks. He’s averaged 20.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.7 steals over the three games.

Rui Hachimura’s 22 points (8-14 FG) played a huge role in securing this win for LA, but there wouldn’t be a win if James and Smart didn’t use their veteran instincts to force the Rockets into making multiple mistakes in less than 30 seconds.

Austin Reaves was questionable for Game 3 before being ruled out, so there are high expectations that the 27-year-old guard can return in time for Game 4 on Sunday. The Lakers don’t have a reason to rush him into returning earlier than necessary, so it might be better for the team to let their current core have a shot at completing the sweep in Game 4. They can bring Reaves back into the fold at home in Game 5, if the series goes that far.

Doncic has been unlikely to return in the first round since before the start of the playoffs. There was a possibility that the 27-year-old guard would return if the series went deep, but an early 3-0 lead means the Lakers will definitely wait for the second round before bringing him back. Unless the Rockets pull off three miracle wins to force a Game 7, Doncic likely won’t be participating.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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